https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/topic-of-new-start-treaty-extension-discussed-at-talks-in-abu-dhabi---kremlin-1123598863.html

New START Extension Touched Upon at Abu Dhabi Talks - Kremlin

New START Extension Touched Upon at Abu Dhabi Talks - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The issue of extending the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was discussed at the talks in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-02-06T12:15+0000

2026-02-06T12:15+0000

2026-02-06T13:22+0000

world

new start treaty

start treaty

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

moscow

abu dhabi

oman

osce

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123518549_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d322746b3ebbb8100eada1a414c44395.jpg

"There is an understanding—this [the extension of the START Treaty] among other things, was discussed in Abu Dhabi — that both sides will take responsible positions, and both sides realize the need to start negotiations on this topic as soon as possible," Peskov told reporters.Peskov described the Abu Dhabi settlement negotiations as "constructive but very difficult.""The work continues. The work was carried out for two days. The work is constructive and, at the same time, very difficult. It will be continued," the spokesman told reporters.The Kremlin applauds the launch of talks on Iran in Oman, the spokesman stated.Russia hopes the Iran negotiations in Oman will be productive and lead to de-escalation, the Kremlin official said, adding that Moscow has called on all states involved to show restraint regarding Iran.President Vladimir Putin is not planning a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis, who is on a visit to Moscow, Peskov said."His [Cassis's] counterpart is [Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov, and you know that negotiations are underway, and they are meeting. There are no plans for any contacts with the head of state," Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin was planning a meeting with Cassis.The nation's security agencies are actively investigating the attempted assassination of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev of the Defense Ministry, Peskov announced.The attack occurred on Friday morning when an unidentified assailant shot the general inside a Moscow residential building. Alexeyev was hospitalized following the incident. Authorities have opened a criminal case on charges of attempted murder and illegal firearms trafficking.The Kremlin expressed its hope that the general would pull through and recuperate, Peskov stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/russia-ready-to-discuss-security-with-us-within-strategic-stability-framework---lavrov-1123598415.html

moscow

abu dhabi

oman

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new start treaty, new strategic arms reduction treaty, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, treaty extension