International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/topic-of-new-start-treaty-extension-discussed-at-talks-in-abu-dhabi---kremlin-1123598863.html
New START Extension Touched Upon at Abu Dhabi Talks - Kremlin
New START Extension Touched Upon at Abu Dhabi Talks - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The issue of extending the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was discussed at the talks in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-02-06T12:15+0000
2026-02-06T13:22+0000
world
new start treaty
start treaty
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
moscow
abu dhabi
oman
osce
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123518549_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d322746b3ebbb8100eada1a414c44395.jpg
"There is an understanding—this [the extension of the START Treaty] among other things, was discussed in Abu Dhabi — that both sides will take responsible positions, and both sides realize the need to start negotiations on this topic as soon as possible," Peskov told reporters.Peskov described the Abu Dhabi settlement negotiations as "constructive but very difficult.""The work continues. The work was carried out for two days. The work is constructive and, at the same time, very difficult. It will be continued," the spokesman told reporters.The Kremlin applauds the launch of talks on Iran in Oman, the spokesman stated.Russia hopes the Iran negotiations in Oman will be productive and lead to de-escalation, the Kremlin official said, adding that Moscow has called on all states involved to show restraint regarding Iran.President Vladimir Putin is not planning a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis, who is on a visit to Moscow, Peskov said."His [Cassis's] counterpart is [Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov, and you know that negotiations are underway, and they are meeting. There are no plans for any contacts with the head of state," Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin was planning a meeting with Cassis.The nation's security agencies are actively investigating the attempted assassination of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev of the Defense Ministry, Peskov announced.The attack occurred on Friday morning when an unidentified assailant shot the general inside a Moscow residential building. Alexeyev was hospitalized following the incident. Authorities have opened a criminal case on charges of attempted murder and illegal firearms trafficking.The Kremlin expressed its hope that the general would pull through and recuperate, Peskov stated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/russia-ready-to-discuss-security-with-us-within-strategic-stability-framework---lavrov-1123598415.html
moscow
abu dhabi
oman
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123518549_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_375cbf7f291a270b2aa58f518a9d6281.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
new start treaty, new strategic arms reduction treaty, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, treaty extension
new start treaty, new strategic arms reduction treaty, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, treaty extension

New START Extension Touched Upon at Abu Dhabi Talks - Kremlin

12:15 GMT 06.02.2026 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 06.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankMembers of the Russian delegation leave a hotel for the talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Members of the Russian delegation leave a hotel for the talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of extending the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was touched upon at the talks in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"There is an understanding—this [the extension of the START Treaty] among other things, was discussed in Abu Dhabi — that both sides will take responsible positions, and both sides realize the need to start negotiations on this topic as soon as possible," Peskov told reporters.
Peskov described the Abu Dhabi settlement negotiations as "constructive but very difficult."
"The work continues. The work was carried out for two days. The work is constructive and, at the same time, very difficult. It will be continued," the spokesman told reporters.
The Kremlin applauds the launch of talks on Iran in Oman, the spokesman stated.
"We welcome the negotiations that have now begun in Oman," Peskov told reporters.
Russia hopes the Iran negotiations in Oman will be productive and lead to de-escalation, the Kremlin official said, adding that Moscow has called on all states involved to show restraint regarding Iran.
President Vladimir Putin is not planning a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis, who is on a visit to Moscow, Peskov said.
"His [Cassis's] counterpart is [Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov, and you know that negotiations are underway, and they are meeting. There are no plans for any contacts with the head of state," Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin was planning a meeting with Cassis.
The nation's security agencies are actively investigating the attempted assassination of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev of the Defense Ministry, Peskov announced.
The attack occurred on Friday morning when an unidentified assailant shot the general inside a Moscow residential building. Alexeyev was hospitalized following the incident. Authorities have opened a criminal case on charges of attempted murder and illegal firearms trafficking.
"Right now, the special services are doing their job," Peskov said when asked about the attack on Alexeyev.
The Kremlin expressed its hope that the general would pull through and recuperate, Peskov stated.
The Russian flag flies over the Russian embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 1, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2026
World
Lavrov: Russia Ready for Strategic Stability Talks With US
12:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала