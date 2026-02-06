https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/ukraine-strikes-energy-facilities-in-russias-bryansk-region-causing-outages---governor-1123597725.html
Ukraine Strikes Energy Facilities in Russia's Bryansk Region Causing Outages - Governor
Ukraine struck energy facilities in Russia's Bryansk Region, causing power outages in several settlements in the Klintsovsky District, but power has already been restored, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Friday.
"Ukrainian terrorists have once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Bryansk Region. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a deliberate combined strike using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and aircraft-type UAVs. As a result of the attack, several settlements in the Klintsovsky District were left without power," Bogomaz said on Telegram. Emergency services arrived at the scene immediately and power was quickly restored, the governor added.
