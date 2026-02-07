International
Fico Tells Top Diplomat to Revive Slovakia-Russia Intergovernmental Commissions
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that he had instructed Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar to resume cooperation with Russia under the auspices of intergovernmental commissions.
"I have always been one of those politicians who advocate for dialogue with Russia. Minister Blanar has already received my instructions to reestablish the work of various intergovernmental commissions," Fico said on Slovak television. Fico said in September that Slovakia had a constructive approach to relations with Russia and was interested in reestablishing them once the conflict in Ukraine ended. During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing that same month, Fico said that he was interested in normalizing relations with Russia and that the two countries should seek opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. He proposed holding a meeting of a joint commission as soon as possible.
Fico Tells Top Diplomat to Revive Slovakia-Russia Intergovernmental Commissions

14:50 GMT 07.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that he had instructed Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar to resume cooperation with Russia under the auspices of intergovernmental commissions.
"I have always been one of those politicians who advocate for dialogue with Russia. Minister Blanar has already received my instructions to reestablish the work of various intergovernmental commissions," Fico said on Slovak television.
Fico said in September that Slovakia had a constructive approach to relations with Russia and was interested in reestablishing them once the conflict in Ukraine ended.
During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing that same month, Fico said that he was interested in normalizing relations with Russia and that the two countries should seek opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. He proposed holding a meeting of a joint commission as soon as possible.
