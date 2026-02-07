https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/fico-tells-top-diplomat-to-revive-slovakia-russia-intergovernmental-commissions-1123602603.html
Fico Tells Top Diplomat to Revive Slovakia-Russia Intergovernmental Commissions
Fico Tells Top Diplomat to Revive Slovakia-Russia Intergovernmental Commissions
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that he had instructed Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar to resume cooperation with Russia under the auspices of intergovernmental commissions.
2026-02-07T14:50+0000
2026-02-07T14:50+0000
2026-02-07T15:50+0000
world
robert fico
russia
slovakia
ukraine
bilateral relations
bilateral contacts
bilateral cooperation
bilateral ties
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121238808_0:0:3085:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_b0b1c4993842b187b2b4fedb1ede64e9.jpg
"I have always been one of those politicians who advocate for dialogue with Russia. Minister Blanar has already received my instructions to reestablish the work of various intergovernmental commissions," Fico said on Slovak television. Fico said in September that Slovakia had a constructive approach to relations with Russia and was interested in reestablishing them once the conflict in Ukraine ended. During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing that same month, Fico said that he was interested in normalizing relations with Russia and that the two countries should seek opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. He proposed holding a meeting of a joint commission as soon as possible.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-values-slovakias-independent-foreign-policy-pursued-by-pm-fico---putin-1122709083.html
russia
slovakia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121238808_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_580b9d2f9a02eeefa4d3ef0c502d0554.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
slovakia-russia intergovernmental commissions, slovak prime minister robert fico, foreign minister juraj blanar
slovakia-russia intergovernmental commissions, slovak prime minister robert fico, foreign minister juraj blanar
Fico Tells Top Diplomat to Revive Slovakia-Russia Intergovernmental Commissions
14:50 GMT 07.02.2026 (Updated: 15:50 GMT 07.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that he had instructed Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar to resume cooperation with Russia under the auspices of intergovernmental commissions.
"I have always been one of those politicians who advocate for dialogue with Russia. Minister Blanar has already received my instructions to reestablish the work of various intergovernmental commissions," Fico said on Slovak television.
Fico said in September that Slovakia had a constructive approach to relations with Russia
and was interested in reestablishing them once the conflict in Ukraine ended.
During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing that same month, Fico said that he was interested in normalizing relations with Russia and that the two countries should seek opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. He proposed holding a meeting of a joint commission as soon as possible.
2 September 2025, 09:31 GMT