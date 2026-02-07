https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/fico-tells-top-diplomat-to-revive-slovakia-russia-intergovernmental-commissions-1123602603.html

Fico Tells Top Diplomat to Revive Slovakia-Russia Intergovernmental Commissions

Fico Tells Top Diplomat to Revive Slovakia-Russia Intergovernmental Commissions

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that he had instructed Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar to resume cooperation with Russia under the auspices of intergovernmental commissions.

2026-02-07T14:50+0000

2026-02-07T14:50+0000

2026-02-07T15:50+0000

world

robert fico

russia

slovakia

ukraine

bilateral relations

bilateral contacts

bilateral cooperation

bilateral ties

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121238808_0:0:3085:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_b0b1c4993842b187b2b4fedb1ede64e9.jpg

"I have always been one of those politicians who advocate for dialogue with Russia. Minister Blanar has already received my instructions to reestablish the work of various intergovernmental commissions," Fico said on Slovak television. Fico said in September that Slovakia had a constructive approach to relations with Russia and was interested in reestablishing them once the conflict in Ukraine ended. During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing that same month, Fico said that he was interested in normalizing relations with Russia and that the two countries should seek opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. He proposed holding a meeting of a joint commission as soon as possible.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-values-slovakias-independent-foreign-policy-pursued-by-pm-fico---putin-1122709083.html

russia

slovakia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

slovakia-russia intergovernmental commissions, slovak prime minister robert fico, foreign minister juraj blanar