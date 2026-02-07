https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/new-aggression-will-trigger-absolute-and-strategic-defeat-of-irans-enemies-top-general-1123602750.html
New Aggression Will Trigger ‘Absolute and Strategic Defeat’ of Iran’s Enemies: Top General
“The enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are well aware that any adventure or attempt to impose war against Islamic Iran will not only lead to their absolute and strategic defeat but will also cause the expansion of war and crisis throughout the region,” Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi warned.
Iran will never be the one to start a war, but will not waiver in defending its itself, he added. The top commander made the remarks Saturday, as Iran marks Air Force Day. Mousavi’s comments follow remarks by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning that Iran’s retaliation to new US aggression would include targeting American bases in the Gulf region.
Iran will never be the one to start a war, but will not waiver in defending its itself, he added.
The top commander made the remarks Saturday, as Iran marks Air Force Day.
“In complete coordination with other armed forces, the Air Force is ready to give a decisive, rapid, and regrettable response to any threat, aggression or miscalculation by the enemy,” he said.
Mousavi’s comments follow remarks by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning that Iran’s retaliation to new US aggression
would include targeting American bases in the Gulf region.