Russia to Shape Policy on New START Treaty by Analyzing US Action
Russia to Shape Policy on New START Treaty by Analyzing US Action
Sputnik International
Russia will formulate its position on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by analyzing US policy and the broader strategic landscape, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told Sputnik.
"Washington's lack of interest in the New START Treaty was evident in US Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Dinanno's speech at the UN Disarmament Conference plenary session on February 6. Our country will respond responsibly and shape its policy on strategic offensive weapons after carefully analyzing the US policy and the current strategic environment," Gatilov said.With the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) having expired on February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that Moscow now considers the parties released from all obligations under the pact, including any reciprocal commitments.President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russia was willing to continue observing the New START limits for one year after the treaty's expiration on February 5, 2026, conditional upon reciprocity by the United States.
12:20 GMT 07.02.2026 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 07.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will formulate its position on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by analyzing US policy and the broader strategic landscape, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told Sputnik.
"Washington's lack of interest in the New START Treaty was evident in US Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Dinanno's speech at the UN Disarmament Conference plenary session on February 6. Our country will respond responsibly and shape its policy on strategic offensive weapons after carefully analyzing the US policy and the current strategic environment," Gatilov said.
With the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) having expired on February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that Moscow now considers the parties released from all obligations under the pact, including any reciprocal commitments.
President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russia was willing to continue observing the New START limits for one year after the treaty's expiration on February 5, 2026, conditional upon reciprocity by the United States.
