https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/russia-to-shape-policy-on-new-start-treaty-by-analyzing-us-action---un-envoy-1123602391.html

Russia to Shape Policy on New START Treaty by Analyzing US Action

Russia to Shape Policy on New START Treaty by Analyzing US Action

Sputnik International

Russia will formulate its position on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by analyzing US policy and the broader strategic landscape, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told Sputnik.

2026-02-07T12:20+0000

2026-02-07T12:20+0000

2026-02-07T12:31+0000

world

new start treaty

start treaty

gennady gatilov

russia

geneva

washington

russian foreign ministry

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628588_17:0:2742:1533_1920x0_80_0_0_7d55491be13b270045f114544378c835.jpg

"Washington's lack of interest in the New START Treaty was evident in US Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Dinanno's speech at the UN Disarmament Conference plenary session on February 6. Our country will respond responsibly and shape its policy on strategic offensive weapons after carefully analyzing the US policy and the current strategic environment," Gatilov said.With the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) having expired on February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that Moscow now considers the parties released from all obligations under the pact, including any reciprocal commitments.President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russia was willing to continue observing the New START limits for one year after the treaty's expiration on February 5, 2026, conditional upon reciprocity by the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/topic-of-new-start-treaty-extension-discussed-at-talks-in-abu-dhabi---kremlin-1123598863.html

russia

geneva

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new start, un envoy, russia to shape policy , united nations in geneva