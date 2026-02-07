International
Two Injured in Ukrainian Missile Strike on Russia's Belgorod - Governor
Two Injured in Ukrainian Missile Strike on Russia's Belgorod - Governor
Two people suffered injuries in a Ukrainian rocket attack on the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Ukrainian forces launched ten missiles in a massive attack on Belgorod on Saturday morning. According to updated information, two people were injured, as reported by Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.The governor stated that over the past 24 hours, 41 settlements in nine municipalities of the region were targeted by Ukrainian forces. At least 21 shells were fired, and 115 UAV attacks were recorded, with 74 of them intercepted and suppressed. One person was killed, and six were injured. Two apartment buildings, 20 private homes, several infrastructure facilities, two commercial properties, and 56 vehicles were damaged. The governor added that the Belgorod and Borisovsky districts were attacked by 19 drones, 13 of which were shot down, while the Valuyki and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts were hit by 53 UAVs, 40 of which were intercepted. In the Graivoron district, 11 munitions were fired, and eight drones struck, with three of them shot down. Over Yakovlevsky district, the air defense system shot down two aircraft-type UAVs. In the Volokonovka district, the village of Pogromets, the settlements of Yekaterinovka and Odintsov were attacked by three drones, one of which was shot down, and a man was injured, as clarified by the governor.
Two Injured in Ukrainian Missile Strike on Russia's Belgorod - Governor

16:47 GMT 07.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people suffered injuries in a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Ukrainian forces launched ten missiles in a massive attack on Belgorod on Saturday morning. According to updated information, two people were injured, as reported by Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
The governor stated that over the past 24 hours, 41 settlements in nine municipalities of the region were targeted by Ukrainian forces. At least 21 shells were fired, and 115 UAV attacks were recorded, with 74 of them intercepted and suppressed. One person was killed, and six were injured. Two apartment buildings, 20 private homes, several infrastructure facilities, two commercial properties, and 56 vehicles were damaged.
The governor added that the Belgorod and Borisovsky districts were attacked by 19 drones, 13 of which were shot down, while the Valuyki and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts were hit by 53 UAVs, 40 of which were intercepted. In the Graivoron district, 11 munitions were fired, and eight drones struck, with three of them shot down.
Over Yakovlevsky district, the air defense system shot down two aircraft-type UAVs. In the Volokonovka district, the village of Pogromets, the settlements of Yekaterinovka and Odintsov were attacked by three drones, one of which was shot down, and a man was injured, as clarified by the governor.
