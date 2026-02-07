US Tightens Oversight on Weapons Transfers to Third Parties - White House

International
The United States will strengthen oversight of US-made weapons transfers from buyers to third parties, according to a new decree from US President Donald Trump.
"Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of State, shall develop clear criteria for determining which weapons, platforms, or capabilities require Enhanced End Use Monitoring," the document read on Friday. The Secretary of State, the Secretary of War, and the Secretary of Commerce will form a coordination group to track end-use of exported US arms, boosting departmental efficiency, it added. US arms sales abroad must spur innovation, support new defense firms, prioritize "America first," and leverage foreign buys for US reindustrialization and factory expansion in the United States, it said.
07:17 GMT 07.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will strengthen oversight of US-made weapons transfers from buyers to third parties, according to a new decree from US President Donald Trump.
"Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of State, shall develop clear criteria for determining which weapons, platforms, or capabilities require Enhanced End Use Monitoring," the document read on Friday.
The Secretary of State, the Secretary of War, and the Secretary of Commerce will form a coordination group to track end-use of exported US arms, boosting departmental efficiency, it added.
"These actions will improve information sharing and efficiencies to ensure allies and partners are complying with United States requirements and to reduce risk of diversion," the document read.
US arms sales abroad must spur innovation, support new defense firms, prioritize "America first," and leverage foreign buys for US reindustrialization and factory expansion in the United States, it said.
