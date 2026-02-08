https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/russian-investigators-looking-into-assassination-attempt-on-gen-alexeyev-1123605947.html
Russian Investigators Looking Into Assassination Attempt on Gen. Alexeyev
Russian Investigators Looking Into Assassination Attempt on Gen. Alexeyev
Sputnik International
Russian investigators are conducting searches to establish the circumstances of the Friday assassination attempt on Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, the Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman told Sputnik on Sunday.
2026-02-08T10:55+0000
2026-02-08T10:55+0000
2026-02-08T10:55+0000
russia
russian investigative committee
russian armed forces
russia
moscow
assassination
assassination attempt
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104740/22/1047402264_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_347b0763691b1ed5a4bd3a3c52b5e628.jpg
"Investigative actions and searches are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify its organizers," Svetlana Petrenko said. More than 15 forensic examinations have been planned as part of the probe, including molecular genetics testing and fingerprint examinations, Petrenko said. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a gunman shot at Alexeyev, first deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, in a residential building in Moscow on February 6. The general was hospitalized. A criminal investigation has been opened on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms trafficking.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/executor-of-assassination-attempt-on-alexeyev-arrived-in-russia-under-ukrainian-intelligence-orders-1123604708.html
russia
moscow
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104740/22/1047402264_346:0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67d02bc56a817146a610e7cb702eeb83.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian investigators, russian investigative committee, assassination attempt on lt. gen. vladimir alexeyev, into assassination
russian investigators, russian investigative committee, assassination attempt on lt. gen. vladimir alexeyev, into assassination
Russian Investigators Looking Into Assassination Attempt on Gen. Alexeyev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian investigators are conducting searches to establish the circumstances of the Friday assassination attempt on Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, the Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Investigative actions and searches are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify its organizers," Svetlana Petrenko said.
More than 15 forensic examinations have been planned as part of the probe, including molecular genetics testing and fingerprint examinations, Petrenko said.
"More than 15 forensic examinations have been scheduled, including genetic testing, fingerprinting, trace evidence examination, molecular genetic testing, physical and chemical testing, and a number of others," she said.
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a gunman shot at Alexeyev
, first deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, in a residential building in Moscow on February 6. The general was hospitalized. A criminal investigation has been opened on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms trafficking.