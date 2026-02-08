International
Russian Investigators Looking Into Assassination Attempt on Gen. Alexeyev
Sputnik International
Russian investigators are conducting searches to establish the circumstances of the Friday assassination attempt on Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, the Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Investigative actions and searches are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify its organizers," Svetlana Petrenko said. More than 15 forensic examinations have been planned as part of the probe, including molecular genetics testing and fingerprint examinations, Petrenko said. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a gunman shot at Alexeyev, first deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, in a residential building in Moscow on February 6. The general was hospitalized. A criminal investigation has been opened on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms trafficking.
Russian Investigators Looking Into Assassination Attempt on Gen. Alexeyev

10:55 GMT 08.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian investigators are conducting searches to establish the circumstances of the Friday assassination attempt on Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, the Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Investigative actions and searches are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify its organizers," Svetlana Petrenko said.
More than 15 forensic examinations have been planned as part of the probe, including molecular genetics testing and fingerprint examinations, Petrenko said.
"More than 15 forensic examinations have been scheduled, including genetic testing, fingerprinting, trace evidence examination, molecular genetic testing, physical and chemical testing, and a number of others," she said.
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a gunman shot at Alexeyev, first deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, in a residential building in Moscow on February 6. The general was hospitalized. A criminal investigation has been opened on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms trafficking.
