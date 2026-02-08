https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/german-economy-loses-over-11-trillion-to-crises-over-5-years---research-1123603669.html
German Economy Loses Over $1.1 Trillion to Crises Over 5 Years - Research
Crises that have rocked Germany since 2020 have cost its economy around 940 billion euros ($1.1 trillion) in lost added value, a research conducted by the German Economic Institute (IW) revealed on Saturday.
"Since 2020, various crises have resulted in the German economy suffering losses of around 940 billion euros in lost added value," the study read. Of that sum, 235 billion euros was lost in 2025. The COVID-19 pandemic, the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict, and US President Donald Trump's trade policy have cost Germany more than 20,000 euros per employee over the past five years. Germany needs to fix structural issues to regain its economic leadership, including high energy prices, growing social security contributions and bloated bureaucracy, IW Head of Macroeconomic and the Business Cycle Research Unit Michael Groemling said. On July 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump reached a trade deal that imposed a 15% tariff on most EU exports to the United States. The European Union also pledged to buy $750 billion worth of US energy products.
