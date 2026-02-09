https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/no-grounds-for-talks-about-new-negotiations-with-us-on-new-start---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1123611929.html

No Grounds for Talks About New Negotiations With US on New START - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

There are no grounds for talking about launching new negotiations with the United States on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"There is currently no basis for discussing the launch of such a negotiation process. We have repeatedly spoken about the need to see deeper, far-reaching changes for the better in the US approach to the issues we are discussing," Ryabkov said on the sidelines of the BRICS Sherpa meeting in New Delhi, adding that when US policy towards Russia changes for the better, then the preconditions for launching a corresponding dialogue will arise. Russia regrets that the US administration perceives the New START Treaty as something that requires replacement with something else, the deputy foreign minister added.

