Ukrainian Parliament to Amend Laws in March-April for Possible Elections - Reports
Ukraine's parliament will work on introducing the necessary legal changes in March and April to allow for elections to be held in the country under martial law, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper, citing Ukrainian and Western officials and other sources, on Tuesday reported that Ukraine began planning to hold presidential elections alongside a peace deal referendum following a US demand to conduct both votes by May 15. According to the report, the Ukrainian parliament will work under the working timeline on introducing the necessary legal changes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's parliament will work on introducing the necessary legal changes in March and April to allow for elections to be held in the country under martial law, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper, citing Ukrainian and Western officials and other sources, on Tuesday reported that Ukraine began planning to hold presidential elections
alongside a peace deal referendum following a US demand to conduct both votes by May 15.
According to the report, the Ukrainian parliament will work under the working timeline on introducing the necessary legal changes.
Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential term expired on May 20, 2024, but the new election was canceled under the pretext of martial law and general mobilization. In February 2025, US President Donald Trump referred to Zelensky as a "dictator without elections" and said that his approval rating had dropped to 4%. In early December, Trump said it was high time for Ukraine to hold elections.
