Ukrainian Parliament to Amend Laws in March-April for Possible Elections - Reports

Ukraine's parliament will work on introducing the necessary legal changes in March and April to allow for elections to be held in the country under martial law, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, citing Ukrainian and Western officials and other sources, on Tuesday reported that Ukraine began planning to hold presidential elections alongside a peace deal referendum following a US demand to conduct both votes by May 15. According to the report, the Ukrainian parliament will work under the working timeline on introducing the necessary legal changes.

