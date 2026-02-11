International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/ukrainian-parliament-to-amend-laws-in-march-april-for-possible-elections---reports-1123619644.html
Ukrainian Parliament to Amend Laws in March-April for Possible Elections - Reports
Ukrainian Parliament to Amend Laws in March-April for Possible Elections - Reports
Sputnik International
Ukraine's parliament will work on introducing the necessary legal changes in March and April to allow for elections to be held in the country under martial law, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
2026-02-11T09:51+0000
2026-02-11T09:51+0000
world
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101945/04/1019450479_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_cf1bfc8e8cf2768c4f59e3fa61ca9185.jpg
The newspaper, citing Ukrainian and Western officials and other sources, on Tuesday reported that Ukraine began planning to hold presidential elections alongside a peace deal referendum following a US demand to conduct both votes by May 15. According to the report, the Ukrainian parliament will work under the working timeline on introducing the necessary legal changes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/zelensky-contradicts-himself-gives-conflicting-statements-on-ukraine-election---kremlin-1123338299.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101945/04/1019450479_216:0:3672:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_1770e600da468d6668464bf3c5b561a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, elections, laws, parliament, martial law, zelensky
ukraine, elections, laws, parliament, martial law, zelensky

Ukrainian Parliament to Amend Laws in March-April for Possible Elections - Reports

09:51 GMT 11.02.2026
© AFP 2023 / YURY KIRNICHNYMembers of the Ukrainian parliament attend a session dedicated to a vote on the creation of a new National Guard force, in Kiev, on March 13, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian parliament attend a session dedicated to a vote on the creation of a new National Guard force, in Kiev, on March 13, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
© AFP 2023 / YURY KIRNICHNY
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's parliament will work on introducing the necessary legal changes in March and April to allow for elections to be held in the country under martial law, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper, citing Ukrainian and Western officials and other sources, on Tuesday reported that Ukraine began planning to hold presidential elections alongside a peace deal referendum following a US demand to conduct both votes by May 15.
According to the report, the Ukrainian parliament will work under the working timeline on introducing the necessary legal changes.

Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential term expired on May 20, 2024, but the new election was canceled under the pretext of martial law and general mobilization. In February 2025, US President Donald Trump referred to Zelensky as a "dictator without elections" and said that his approval rating had dropped to 4%. In early December, Trump said it was high time for Ukraine to hold elections.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2025
Russia
Zelensky Contradicts Himself, Gives Conflicting Statements on Ukraine Election - Kremlin
20 December 2025, 18:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала