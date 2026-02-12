https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/ukraine-seeking-to-involve-foreign-intelligence-services-in-potential-election---reports-1123623348.html

Ukraine Seeking to Involve Foreign Intelligence Services in Potential Election - Reports

Ukraine will ask countries that have granted asylum to Ukrainians to help organize voting at polling stations abroad, as well as require the participation of foreign intelligence services to vet local officials to prevent alleged Russian interference, The Times newspaper reported, citing a Ukrainian intelligence official.

"Every vote-counting committee must be comprised of local representatives from the major parties, and we expect the Russians to try to stack these committees with their representatives and engineer voter fraud," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Wednesday.Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy head of office, Iryna Mudra, said that Zelensky instructed Ukrainian lawmakers to find a way to conduct the presidential election. Volodymyr Zelensky denied reports of his intention to announce a date for presidential elections in Ukraine on February 24.On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported, citing officials, that on February 24 Zelensky may announce plans to hold the presidential election in Ukraine and a referendum on a peace agreement with Russia."Regarding the intention to announce elections on the 24th [of February], this is the first time I hear it... I have said many times that we move toward elections when there are appropriate security guarantees... I have always said that the issue of elections is raised by one or another partner. Ukraine has never raised it, but we are ready for elections," Ukraine's media quoted Zelensky as saying.According to him, a ceasefire must be ensured in order to hold elections.Zelensky also said Wednesday that he is not prepared to meet in Russia or Belarus to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.The Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the country is considering sending a delegation to Moscow to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine."We are ready to support US proposals to meet on any territory: America, Europe, neutral countries, any states except the Russian Federation and Belarus," Ukrainian media quoted Zelensky as saying.Zelensky's presidential term expired on May 20, 2024, but the new election was canceled under the pretext of martial law and general mobilization. In February 2025, US President Donald Trump referred to Zelensky as a "dictator without elections" and said that his approval rating had dropped to 4%. In early December, Trump said it was high time for Ukraine to hold elections.

