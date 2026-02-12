https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/venezuelas-rodriguez-says-in-charge-of-country-maduro-remains-legitimate-president-1123625479.html

Venezuela's Rodriguez Says in Charge of Country, Maduro Remains Legitimate President

Venezuela's Rodriguez Says in Charge of Country, Maduro Remains Legitimate President

Sputnik International

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has said that she is in charge of the country, but stressed that despite his detention in the United States, Nicolas Maduro remains the legitimate Venezuelan president.

2026-02-12T14:25+0000

2026-02-12T14:25+0000

2026-02-12T14:25+0000

americas

nicolas maduro

delcy rodriguez

venezuela

us

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123419556_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_33cbb72960f9ee7278b252ebb0cac387.jpg

Rodriguez made the remarks in the wake of US Secretary Chris Wright's visit to Venezuela on Wednesday, for a first hand assessment of the country's oil infrastructure, as well as oil and gas production operations. In the wake of Nicolas Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Rodriguez who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. Rodriguez further noted she has held two "very respectful" conversations with Trump since assuming duties office, and claimed having received an invitation to visit the United States, a trip she says she will consider once Washington and Caracas establish cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/venezuela-and-us-eye-energy-ties-as-new-engine-of-relations--president-1123622447.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, rodriguez, maduro, president, legitimate president, us, leader, presidency, trump