Venezuela's Rodriguez Says in Charge of Country, Maduro Remains Legitimate President
Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has said that she is in charge of the country, but stressed that despite his detention in the United States, Nicolas Maduro remains the legitimate Venezuelan president.
Rodriguez made the remarks in the wake of US Secretary Chris Wright's visit to Venezuela on Wednesday, for a first hand assessment of the country's oil infrastructure, as well as oil and gas production operations.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has said that she is in charge of the country, but stressed that despite his detention in the United States, Nicolas Maduro remains the legitimate Venezuelan president.
Rodriguez made the remarks in the wake of US Secretary Chris Wright's visit to Venezuela
on Wednesday, for a first hand assessment of the country's oil infrastructure, as well as oil and gas production operations.
"I can tell you I am in charge of the presidency of Venezuela," Rodriguez told NBC News in her first interview with a US journalist since assuming her duties, when asked whether she or US President Donald Trump were in charge of the country.
In the wake of Nicolas Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Rodriguez who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.
"Yes, I can tell you that President Nicolas Maduro is the legitimate president ... They are both President Maduro and Cilia Flores, the first lady, are both innocent," Rodriguez said when asked whether Maduro is the legitimate leader.
Rodriguez further noted she has held two "very respectful" conversations with Trump since assuming duties office, and claimed having received an invitation to visit the United States, a trip she says she will consider once Washington and Caracas establish cooperation.