Danish Prime Minister to Discuss Greenland With Rubio at Munich Conference

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday that she planned to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference to discuss, among other things, Greenland, amid Washington's claims to the island.

2026-02-13T12:24+0000

2026-02-13T12:24+0000

2026-02-13T13:06+0000

The Munich Security Conference is running from February 13 to 15. The broadcaster later reported, citing the Greenlandic government, that the Arctic island's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, would also be at the meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 13. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.

2026

News

