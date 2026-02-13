https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/danish-prime-minister-says-she-plans-to-discuss-greenland-with-rubio-at-munich-conference-1123628889.html
Danish Prime Minister to Discuss Greenland With Rubio at Munich Conference
Danish Prime Minister to Discuss Greenland With Rubio at Munich Conference
Sputnik International
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday that she planned to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference to discuss, among other things, Greenland, amid Washington's claims to the island.
2026-02-13T12:24+0000
2026-02-13T12:24+0000
2026-02-13T13:06+0000
world
marco rubio
europe
mette frederiksen
munich
denmark
greenland
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123466168_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dbd49383f4da0484871bc01853d10a19.jpg
The Munich Security Conference is running from February 13 to 15. The broadcaster later reported, citing the Greenlandic government, that the Arctic island's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, would also be at the meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 13. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/negotiations-on-greenland-began-many-issues-agreed-upon---trump-1123559272.html
munich
denmark
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123466168_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a49b5e700f119ebb2cd7ea1ed0664847.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
danish prime minister, discuss greenland, munich conference, us secretary of state marco rubio
danish prime minister, discuss greenland, munich conference, us secretary of state marco rubio
Danish Prime Minister to Discuss Greenland With Rubio at Munich Conference
12:24 GMT 13.02.2026 (Updated: 13:06 GMT 13.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday that she planned to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference to discuss, among other things, Greenland, amid Washington's escalating claims to the Arctic island.
The Munich Security Conference is running from February 13 to 15.
"We have several different meetings scheduled with US politicians, including with the US minister of foreign affairs, including on Greenland," Frederiksen told the DR broadcaster.
The broadcaster later reported, citing the Greenlandic government, that the Arctic island's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, would also be at the meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 13.
Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities
have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.