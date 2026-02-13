International
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday that she planned to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference to discuss, among other things, Greenland, amid Washington's claims to the island.
The Munich Security Conference is running from February 13 to 15. The broadcaster later reported, citing the Greenlandic government, that the Arctic island's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, would also be at the meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 13. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
Danish Prime Minister to Discuss Greenland With Rubio at Munich Conference

12:24 GMT 13.02.2026 (Updated: 13:06 GMT 13.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaA man rides by on a quad bike past a row of Greenlandic national flags in Nuuk, Greenland, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
A man rides by on a quad bike past a row of Greenlandic national flags in Nuuk, Greenland, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2026
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday that she planned to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference to discuss, among other things, Greenland, amid Washington's escalating claims to the Arctic island.
The Munich Security Conference is running from February 13 to 15.
"We have several different meetings scheduled with US politicians, including with the US minister of foreign affairs, including on Greenland," Frederiksen told the DR broadcaster.
The broadcaster later reported, citing the Greenlandic government, that the Arctic island's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, would also be at the meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 13.
Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
