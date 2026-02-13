https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/defendants-in-attempted-murder-of-russian-general-charged-with-terrorism---investigators-1123629829.html
Four defendants in the case of the attempted assassination of Russian Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev will be charged with committing a terrorist attack, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Friday.
"Considering the overall nature of the crime and the circumstances, the investigation is charging Lyubomir Korba, Viktor Vasin, and Pavel Vasin with committing a terrorist act ... Zinaida Serebritskaya will be charged in absentia with a similar act," Petrenko said. The motive for the assassination attempt on Alexeyev was to intimidate the population with the aim of destabilizing the activities of government bodies, Petrenko added. An assassination attempt on Alexeyev was carried out in a Moscow residential building on February 6, and he was subsequently hospitalized. On Sunday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the alleged perpetrator of the attack, Korba, had been detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia. According to court records, he has been placed under arrest. Russian citizens Viktor Vasin, Pavel Vasin, and Serebritskaya were identified as his accomplices. Viktor and Pavel have been arrested in Moscow, while Serebritskaya has fled to Ukraine.
"Investigative actions and operational search measures aimed at identifying and tracing the organizers of the crime are ongoing," she said.
