https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-round-of-negotiations-on-ukraine-scheduled-to-be-held-next-week---kremlin-1123628105.html

Next Round of Negotiations on Ukraine Scheduled to Be Held Next Week - Kremlin

Next Round of Negotiations on Ukraine Scheduled to Be Held Next Week - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The next round of negotiations on Ukraine is scheduled to take place next week, and Moscow will inform about the exact date and timing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-02-13T10:24+0000

2026-02-13T10:24+0000

2026-02-13T10:24+0000

world

russia

dmitry peskov

ukraine

union state

minsk

kremlin

peace negotiations

peace process

peace talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123518549_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d322746b3ebbb8100eada1a414c44395.jpg

"There is an agreement that it [the round of negotiations] will indeed take place next week. We will guide you by location and exact dates. But it really will be next week," Peskov told reporters. Additionally, the official said that it is hardly possible to talk about anything specific on expanding the Russia-US economic cooperation before reaching a settlement on Ukraine.Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a source, that the next trilateral meeting of Russia, the United States and Ukraine on the Ukrainian settlement could take place next week in Miami or Abu Dhabi. Russia and the United States are discussing possible trade and economic cooperation within the framework of the working group, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia offers cooperation, in which both Russian and US companies are interested, the official said, adding that there are some American companies that want to return to the Russian market.The Union State format implies coordination between Moscow and Minsk on a wide range of issues, including foreign policy, Peskov said."In general, the format of the Union State implies coordination on a wide range of issues, including foreign policy. And this foreign policy coordination, it persists," Peskov told reporters when asked if Minsk can still represent Russia's interests at the Board of Peace and if such a format is working within the framework of the Union State.Russia remains to be the only country that has decided to allocate $1 billion to help Gaza, and it is important not to forget about this, Dmitry Peskov said.Moscow has not yet decided on its position on the Board of Peace, but the Russian Foreign Ministry continues to work on this issue and coordinate with its allies, Peskov explained."Unlike Minsk, so far, as you correctly noted, we have shared our position on the Board of Peace. This issue continues to be worked out by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, which, in cooperation with our partners and allies, is trying to deal with this topic. On this matter, we hardly need Minsk to represent our interests there," Peskov told reporters, answering a question whether Minsk can represent Russia's interests at the Board of Peace for now and whether such a format is possible within the framework of the Union State.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/trumps-board-of-peace-welcomes-israel-as-founding-member-1123627203.html

russia

ukraine

minsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

next round of negotiations on ukraine, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, negotiations on ukraine, scheduled to take place next week