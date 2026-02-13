https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/no-one-refused-to-use-dollar-but-us-restricted-several-countries-in-this-right---kremlin-1123628294.html

No One Refused to Use Dollar, But US Restricted Several Countries in This Right - Kremlin

No one refused to use the dollar, it was the United States that restricted a number of countries in this right, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As for the dollar, in fact, no one refused to use the dollar. This is an issuing country - that is, the United States, it has restricted a number of countries in the right to use the dollar — and these countries, of course, use alternative payments, alternative forms," Peskov told reporters. If the United States abandons the practice of limiting the use of the dollar, it will need to win in the competition with national currencies of other countries, Peskov said, adding that should the dollar be an attractive currency, everyone will return to using it along with other currencies.

