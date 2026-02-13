https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/over-half-of-venezuelans-believe-national-security-worsened-after-us-attack---poll-1123627721.html
Over Half of Venezuelans Believe National Security Worsened After US Attack - Poll
More than half of Venezuelans believe national security has deteriorated following the US operation to capture President Nicolas Maduro, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing a survey by the Gold Glove Consulting company.
As many as 58% of respondents reported feeling this way. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges.
