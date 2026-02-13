https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/russia-sets-task-of-building-up-combat-potential-under-csto-chairmanship-1123627623.html

Russia Sets Task of Building Up Combat Potential Under CSTO Chairmanship

Russia is setting a task of building up the combat potential and weapons, taking into account current challenges and conflicts, within the framework of its chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Friday.

"We attach great importance to the development of the organization's power component. It is planned to focus on building up the combat potential of the CSTO collective forces and equipping them with modern weapons. The work will be structured in accordance with the nature of current and future challenges, taking into account the experience of modern armed conflicts," Pankin said at the fifth meeting of the chairmen of the committees of the parliaments of the CSTO member states.

