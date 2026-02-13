https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/swiss-foreign-ministry-confirms-readiness-to-organize-negotiations-on-ukraine-settlement-1123629031.html
Swiss Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness to Organize Negotiations on Ukraine Settlement
Swiss Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness to Organize Negotiations on Ukraine Settlement
Sputnik International
The Swiss Foreign Ministry supports initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine and is ready to organize a meeting between representatives of Moscow and Kiev, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik.
2026-02-13T13:03+0000
2026-02-13T13:03+0000
2026-02-13T13:03+0000
world
ukraine
switzerland
moscow
foreign ministry
dmitry peskov
russia
talks
peace talks
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102598/71/1025987199_0:9:1500:853_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c03b61a0e5da3b5ef9a0af7ca52681.jpg
"Switzerland supports all diplomatic initiatives aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with all parties and constantly offers its good offices to find a way to peace. This proposal was confirmed during the discussions held last week in Kiev and Moscow [during the visits of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis]. The Foreign Ministry is ready to facilitate discussions and organize meetings in Switzerland," Bidault said. The representative did not specify where exactly the negotiations could take place and whether the Foreign Ministry would deal with organizational issues.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-round-of-negotiations-on-ukraine-scheduled-to-be-held-next-week---kremlin-1123628105.html
ukraine
switzerland
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102598/71/1025987199_176:0:1325:862_1920x0_80_0_0_1472917a824937f2c96f514326c9e6a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
swiss foreign ministry, ukraine settlement, moscow and kiev, organize negotiations on ukraine settlement
swiss foreign ministry, ukraine settlement, moscow and kiev, organize negotiations on ukraine settlement
Swiss Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness to Organize Negotiations on Ukraine Settlement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swiss Foreign Ministry supports initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine and is ready to organize a meeting between representatives of Moscow and Kiev, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik.
"Switzerland supports all diplomatic initiatives aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with all parties and constantly offers its good offices to find a way to peace. This proposal was confirmed during the discussions held last week in Kiev and Moscow [during the visits of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis]. The Foreign Ministry is ready to facilitate discussions and organize meetings in Switzerland," Bidault said.
The representative did not specify where exactly the negotiations could take place and whether the Foreign Ministry would deal with organizational issues.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations
on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva.