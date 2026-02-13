International
Swiss Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness to Organize Negotiations on Ukraine Settlement
Sputnik International
The Swiss Foreign Ministry supports initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine and is ready to organize a meeting between representatives of Moscow and Kiev, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik.
"Switzerland supports all diplomatic initiatives aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with all parties and constantly offers its good offices to find a way to peace. This proposal was confirmed during the discussions held last week in Kiev and Moscow [during the visits of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis]. The Foreign Ministry is ready to facilitate discussions and organize meetings in Switzerland," Bidault said. The representative did not specify where exactly the negotiations could take place and whether the Foreign Ministry would deal with organizational issues.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva.
13:03 GMT 13.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swiss Foreign Ministry supports initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine and is ready to organize a meeting between representatives of Moscow and Kiev, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik.
"Switzerland supports all diplomatic initiatives aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with all parties and constantly offers its good offices to find a way to peace. This proposal was confirmed during the discussions held last week in Kiev and Moscow [during the visits of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis]. The Foreign Ministry is ready to facilitate discussions and organize meetings in Switzerland," Bidault said.
The representative did not specify where exactly the negotiations could take place and whether the Foreign Ministry would deal with organizational issues.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva.
Members of the Russian delegation leave a hotel for the talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2026
World
Next Round of Negotiations on Ukraine Scheduled to Be Held Next Week - Kremlin
10:24 GMT
