https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/swiss-foreign-ministry-confirms-readiness-to-organize-negotiations-on-ukraine-settlement-1123629031.html

Swiss Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness to Organize Negotiations on Ukraine Settlement

Swiss Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness to Organize Negotiations on Ukraine Settlement

Sputnik International

The Swiss Foreign Ministry supports initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine and is ready to organize a meeting between representatives of Moscow and Kiev, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik.

2026-02-13T13:03+0000

2026-02-13T13:03+0000

2026-02-13T13:03+0000

world

ukraine

switzerland

moscow

foreign ministry

dmitry peskov

russia

talks

peace talks

peace talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102598/71/1025987199_0:9:1500:853_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c03b61a0e5da3b5ef9a0af7ca52681.jpg

"Switzerland supports all diplomatic initiatives aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with all parties and constantly offers its good offices to find a way to peace. This proposal was confirmed during the discussions held last week in Kiev and Moscow [during the visits of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis]. The Foreign Ministry is ready to facilitate discussions and organize meetings in Switzerland," Bidault said. The representative did not specify where exactly the negotiations could take place and whether the Foreign Ministry would deal with organizational issues.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-round-of-negotiations-on-ukraine-scheduled-to-be-held-next-week---kremlin-1123628105.html

ukraine

switzerland

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

swiss foreign ministry, ukraine settlement, moscow and kiev, organize negotiations on ukraine settlement