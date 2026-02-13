https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/switzerland-to-host-russia-us-ukraine-talks-in-geneva-next-week--foreign-ministry-1123629711.html

Switzerland to Host Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Geneva Next Week – Foreign Ministry

Switzerland, as the host country, will hold trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Geneva next week, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik.

"In this context, Switzerland, as the host country, will hold trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Geneva next week, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday [February 17-18]," Bidault said.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva.

