https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/switzerland-to-host-russia-us-ukraine-talks-in-geneva-next-week--foreign-ministry-1123629711.html
Switzerland to Host Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Geneva Next Week – Foreign Ministry
Switzerland to Host Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Geneva Next Week – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Switzerland, as the host country, will hold trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Geneva next week, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik.
2026-02-13T14:40+0000
2026-02-13T14:40+0000
2026-02-13T14:40+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
geneva
switzerland
kremlin
talks
peace talks
peace talks
talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105424/68/1054246873_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_2333167257f595b9dd075db7aa10fe37.jpg
"In this context, Switzerland, as the host country, will hold trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Geneva next week, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday [February 17-18]," Bidault said.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-trilateral-talks-on-ukrainian-settlement-to-be-held-on-feb-17-18-in-geneva---kremlin-1123628543.html
russia
geneva
switzerland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105424/68/1054246873_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_b77422534c0a01848490c1d91699939d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-us-ukraine talks, switzerland, swiss foreign ministry communications chief nicolas bidault
russia-us-ukraine talks, switzerland, swiss foreign ministry communications chief nicolas bidault
Switzerland to Host Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Geneva Next Week – Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland, as the host country, will hold trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Geneva next week, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik.
"In this context, Switzerland, as the host country, will hold trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Geneva next week, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday [February 17-18]," Bidault said.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations
on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva.