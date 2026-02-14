https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/conflict-in-iran-impacted-entire-middle-east--chinese-foreign-minister-1123632655.html

Conflict in Iran Impacted Entire Middle East – Chinese Foreign Minister

The situation in Iran has impacted the entire Middle East, and both sides must avoid new conflicts, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday.

"The situation in Iran has impacted peace in the Middle East, so both sides must exercise caution and avoid new conflicts," Wang said speaking at the Munich Security Conference.Wang Yi called for eradicating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.The door to dialogue on the Ukrainian crisis is "finally open" and all interested parties "should take this opportunity to reach a comprehensive, lasting and binding peace agreement," Wang added.China is not a direct party to the Ukraine conflict and does not make a final decision, but it is promoting peace talks, the minister said.Europe should not watch the Ukrainian conflict from the sidelines, and should be "at the table" rather than on the menu, Wang Yi said."Europe should not watch from the sidelines. Europe should not be on the menu, it should be at the table," Wang said during the Munich Security Conference when asked about resolving the Ukrainian crisis.China supports Europe's decision to open dialogue with Russia on Ukraine, but the EU needs to present its ideas and plans for resolving the crisis, Wang said.

