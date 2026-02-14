https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/macron-committed-to-doing-everything-to-overthrow-niger-authorities---nigerien-president-1123634083.html
Macron Committed to Doing Everything to Overthrow Niger Authorities - Nigerien President
French President Emmanuel Macron has committed to doing everything in his power to overthrow Niger's current authorities, Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani said.
"Macron made a commitment before his departure that he would do everything to overthrow the Niger regime, which dared to choose the path of independence, the path of sovereignty, the path of good governance and the path of self-sufficiency," Tchiani told the RTN broadcaster. The attack on Niamey airport is part of Paris' plans to destabilize the situation in the country, the president added. The Niamey airport was attacked in the early hours of January 29. Tchiani earlier accused France, Benin and Cote d'Ivoire of sponsoring the attackers and warned of retaliation. French intelligence services held a meeting in Niger in July 2025, roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the village of Namaro, where a decision to attack the airport was made, Tchiani said. From April 26-28, French intelligence services supplied mercenaries on the right bank of the Niger River with weapons, financial resources, and various kinds of military equipment to destabilize Niger, the president said.
PRETORIA (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has committed to doing everything in his power to overthrow Niger's current authorities, Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani said.
"Macron made a commitment before his departure that he would do everything to overthrow the Niger regime, which dared to choose the path of independence, the path of sovereignty, the path of good governance and the path of self-sufficiency," Tchiani told the RTN broadcaster.
The attack on Niamey airport is part of Paris' plans to destabilize the situation in the country, the president added.
The Niamey airport was attacked in the early hours of January 29. Tchiani earlier accused France, Benin and Cote d'Ivoire of sponsoring the attackers and warned of retaliation.
French intelligence services held a meeting in Niger
in July 2025, roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the village of Namaro, where a decision to attack the airport was made, Tchiani said.
From April 26-28, French intelligence services supplied mercenaries on the right bank of the Niger River with weapons, financial resources, and various kinds of military equipment to destabilize Niger, the president said.