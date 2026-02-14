https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/meloni-says-italy-will-join-trumps-board-of-peace-as-observer---reports-1123634387.html

Meloni Says Italy Will Join Trump's Board of Peace as Observer - Reports

Meloni Says Italy Will Join Trump's Board of Peace as Observer - Reports

Sputnik International

Italy has received an invitation to join the US-led Board of Peace as an observer and plans to accept, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.

2026-02-14T15:23+0000

2026-02-14T15:23+0000

2026-02-14T15:23+0000

world

giorgia meloni

donald trump

italy

washington

peace

peace process

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0e/1123634229_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_74c5926dc380379573f4da8e7ac5716f.jpg

Italy has received an invitation on Friday and will participate in the Board's first gathering in Washington on February 19 as an observer, not a member, Meloni was quoted by Il Giornale d'Italia newspaper as saying to Italian journalists on the sidelines of the second Italy-Africa Summit, taking place in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa. Italy had not previously joined the Board of Peace due to conflicts with its constitution. Italian media noted the main hurdle: a constitutional clause permitting participation in global peace and security bodies only on equal-footing terms among states, while the Board of Peace elevates a dominant US role, breaching that principle. In January, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/board-of-peace-should-consider-root-causes-of-palestinian-israeli-conflict---lavrov-1123610294.html

italy

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italian prime minister giorgia meloni, board of peace as observe, italy will join trump's board of peace