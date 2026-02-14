International
Meloni Says Italy Will Join Trump's Board of Peace as Observer - Reports
Meloni Says Italy Will Join Trump's Board of Peace as Observer - Reports
Italy has received an invitation to join the US-led Board of Peace as an observer and plans to accept, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.
Italy has received an invitation on Friday and will participate in the Board's first gathering in Washington on February 19 as an observer, not a member, Meloni was quoted by Il Giornale d'Italia newspaper as saying to Italian journalists on the sidelines of the second Italy-Africa Summit, taking place in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa. Italy had not previously joined the Board of Peace due to conflicts with its constitution. Italian media noted the main hurdle: a constitutional clause permitting participation in global peace and security bodies only on equal-footing terms among states, while the Board of Peace elevates a dominant US role, breaching that principle. In January, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.
Meloni Says Italy Will Join Trump's Board of Peace as Observer - Reports

15:23 GMT 14.02.2026
United States Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff speaks after the signing of a Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy has received an invitation to join the US-led Board of Peace as an observer and plans to accept, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.
Italy has received an invitation on Friday and will participate in the Board's first gathering in Washington on February 19 as an observer, not a member, Meloni was quoted by Il Giornale d'Italia newspaper as saying to Italian journalists on the sidelines of the second Italy-Africa Summit, taking place in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa.
Italy had not previously joined the Board of Peace due to conflicts with its constitution. Italian media noted the main hurdle: a constitutional clause permitting participation in global peace and security bodies only on equal-footing terms among states, while the Board of Peace elevates a dominant US role, breaching that principle.
In January, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.
