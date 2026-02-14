https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-energy-and-supply-lines-1123632819.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Energy and Supply Lines

Russian forces targeted energy and transportation infrastructure, a central missile and artillery weapons base and temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian military group struck energy and transport infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,," the MoD statement said.It also hit a "central missile and artillery weapons base, storage and launch sites for long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 areas."Ukraine lost over 415 troops in combat against the Russian Vostok Battlegroup over the past day, as well as manpower and equipment losses on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to more than 280 Ukrainian soldiers killed or injured over the past day by the Russian Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 190 by Battlegroup Sever, over 160 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 155 by Battlegroup Yug and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

