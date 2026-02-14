https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/ukraine-peace-will-not-drop-from-sky-dialogue-essential---chinas-wang-yi-1123634687.html

Ukraine Peace 'Will Not Drop From Sky,' Dialogue Essential - China's Wang Yi

A peace agreement on Ukraine "will not drop from the sky," dialogue must persist, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

"Finally, we see that peace talks [on resolving the Ukrainian crisis] have begun, and it seems to me that real issues are being discussed now. We welcome this, because how else can peace come if we do not continue the dialogue? A peace agreement will not drop from the sky," Wang said at the Munich Security Conference. The minister said he hoped that sustained joint efforts would yield a comprehensive, lasting, long-term, binding and mutually acceptable peace agreement for all parties. Beijing sticks to consistent policy, upholding Ukraine's sovereignty without shift, Wang said. As a major power, China delivers on its stated commitments fully, he added. "It is necessary to follow the four principles proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. And, first of all, respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as honor all parties’ legitimate security concerns," the minister said, affirming that China will keep its word and stay a force for peace. In 2024, Xi outlined four principles for China's Ukraine stance, that is to uphold all countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect UN Charter aims and principles, address all states’ valid security needs, and back all de-escalation initiatives.

