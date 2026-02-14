https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/us-preparing-for-possible-weeks-long-campaign-against-iran--reports-1123630897.html

US Preparing for Possible Weeks-Long Campaign Against Iran — Reports

The US military is preparing for the possibility of sustained operations against Iran if President Donald Trump orders an attack, two US officials told Reuters.

The planning could extend beyond nuclear sites to Iranian state and security facilities, with officials expecting potential Iranian retaliation and a back-and-forth exchange of strikes, Reuters reported.The report comes after US and Iranian diplomats held talks in Oman. Reuters also reported the US ordered a second aircraft carrier strike group to deploy to the Middle East.

