Growing Number of Americans Express Interest in Orthodoxy
The growing number of Americans has been expressing interest in the Orthodox faith in recent years, the dean of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia’s (ROCOR) Synodal Cathedral of Our Lady of the Sign in New York, Archpriest Andrei Sommer, told Sputnik.
“The cathedral has services in Church Slavonic, but we also have a chapel, where a hieromonk, Father Zosima, serves in English. And he has noticed in the past couple of years that there has been a great amount of interest in the Orthodox faith by people who are just so-called “off the streets,” Father Andrei said.
He pointed out that the youth make up a significant part of this category.
“We have daily services in our cathedral. And certainly, we see many young people who bring, first of all, their babies for baptisms,” the priest added.
On February 15, the Orthodox holiday of the Meeting of the Lord, also known as the World Orthodox Youth Day is celebrated.
The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia
(ROCOR) was established in the 1920s when the White emigres left Russia after the civil war. It became an autonomous part of the Russian Orthodox Church in 2007, when the two churches ended the schism that had continued for almost 90 years and signed the Act of Canonical Communion. ROCOR has hundreds of parishes worldwide, and most of them are located in the US.