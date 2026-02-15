https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/israel-carries-out-14-air-strikes-in-southern-lebanon-1123636577.html
Israel Carries Out 14 Air Strikes in Southern Lebanon
Israeli air force planes carried out a series of strikes on several areas of southern Lebanon on Sunday night, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik.
"Last night, Israeli warplanes launched a series of powerful strikes with heavy guided missiles on … [several areas] in southern Lebanon," the source said. The strikes were carried out in several waves in mountainous areas and near residential areas, the source specified. A total of 14 strikes were recorded, the source said. The Lebanese national news agency NNA reported several more strikes. The Israeli army has published a statement on its Arabic-language digital platforms stating that military infrastructure facilities of the Hezbollah movement have been attacked in southern Lebanon. In late August 2025, the Lebanese government ordered the army to monopolize arms by the end of 2025. As part of the decision, the army began an expanded deployment in the south, eliminating Hezbollah weapons depots and tunnels under the ceasefire agreement with Israel reached on November 27, 2024. Despite these agreements, Israel continues to strike Lebanese territory and threatens major action if Lebanon fails to comply with commitments.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli air force planes carried out a series of strikes on several areas of southern Lebanon on Sunday night, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik.
"Last night, Israeli warplanes launched a series of powerful strikes with heavy guided missiles on … [several areas] in southern Lebanon
," the source said.
The strikes were carried out in several waves in mountainous areas and near residential areas, the source specified. A total of 14 strikes were recorded, the source said. The Lebanese national news agency NNA reported several more strikes.
The Israeli army has published a statement on its Arabic-language digital platforms stating that military infrastructure facilities of the Hezbollah movement have been attacked in southern Lebanon.
In late August 2025, the Lebanese government ordered the army to monopolize arms by the end of 2025. As part of the decision, the army began an expanded deployment in the south, eliminating Hezbollah weapons depots and tunnels under the ceasefire agreement with Israel reached on November 27, 2024. Despite these agreements, Israel continues to strike Lebanese territory and threatens major action if Lebanon fails to comply with commitments.