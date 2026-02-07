https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/russia-liberates-chugunovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123602201.html
The Russian armed forces gained control over the settlement of Chugunovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Sever took control over the Chugunovka settlement in Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 280 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 435 troops, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian military personnel.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian soldiers, and Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian service personnel, the ministry also said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian troops, the statement read.The Russian armed forces carried out a large-scale strike, including with Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles, against Ukrainian military-linked facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said."In response to terrorist attacks launched by the Kiev regime against civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike in the past 24 hours using high-precision long-range naval-based and aerial weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles and drones, hitting energy facilities and transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian defense industry facilities in the interest of the Ukrainian armed forces to produce strike drones, as well as sites where they are produced and prepared for launch. All targets were hit," the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces gained control over the settlement of Chugunovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Sever took control over the Chugunovka settlement in Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 280 Ukrainian military personnel
over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Battlegroup Tsentr Group took more advantageous lines and positions... The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 280 soldiers, one tank, six armored fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, one Grad multiple rocket launcher, and three field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 435 troops, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian military personnel.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian soldiers, and Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian service personnel, the ministry also said.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian troops, the statement read.
The Russian armed forces
carried out a large-scale strike, including with Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles, against Ukrainian military-linked facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In response to terrorist attacks launched by the Kiev regime against civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike in the past 24 hours using high-precision long-range naval-based and aerial weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles and drones, hitting energy facilities and transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian defense industry facilities in the interest of the Ukrainian armed forces to produce strike drones, as well as sites where they are produced and prepared for launch. All targets were hit," the ministry said.