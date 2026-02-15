https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/zelenskys-attack-on-orban-cheap-ploy-wont-bring-ukraine-closer-to-eu---expert-1123638383.html

Zelensky’s Attack on Orban Cheap Ploy, Won’t Bring Ukraine Closer to EU - Expert

Zelensky’s Attack on Orban Cheap Ploy, Won’t Bring Ukraine Closer to EU - Expert

Sputnik International

“Zelensky thinks he’s just winning easy points because the elite of the EU will be happy to see him taking swipes at Orban,” prolific commentator Dr. George Szamuely told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s personal attack against Hungary’s PM at the Munich Security Conference, and Orban’s blistering response.

2026-02-15T14:36+0000

2026-02-15T14:36+0000

2026-02-15T14:36+0000

analysis

viktor orban

volodymyr zelensky

george szamuely

ukraine

hungary

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0f/1123638036_0:0:2960:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_e079dad436da2835979627fbc50fd575.jpg

Zelensky’s jabs aren’t “going to solve his problem,” Szamuely stressed, pointing out that even if his dreams of vocal Ukraine-skeptic Orban losing power after April’s elections come true, it won’t mean an automatic invitation to the EU.“In addition, Ukraine is going to need hundreds of billions of dollars in reconstruction aid. That loan will have to come out of the pocketbooks of Europeans” if Ukraine is a member, Szamuely said, recalling that Europeans have already had a taste of what integrating Ukraine would look like after the dumping of cheap Ukrainian produce onto the market, devastating local farmers.As for Trump’s defense of Orban, his “longstanding” political ally, the EU may “detest” the US president, “but there’s nothing much they can do about it.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/eu-needs-to-stop-giving-ukraine-money-cut-energy-prices-to-stay-competitive---orban-1123624717.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/hungary-will-not-be-intimidated-zelensky-would-do-well-to-remember-that-orban-1123526568.html

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

do orban and zelensky hate each other, what did orban and zelensky say