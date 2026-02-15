https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/zelenskys-attack-on-orban-cheap-ploy-wont-bring-ukraine-closer-to-eu---expert-1123638383.html
Zelensky’s Attack on Orban Cheap Ploy, Won’t Bring Ukraine Closer to EU - Expert
“Zelensky thinks he’s just winning easy points because the elite of the EU will be happy to see him taking swipes at Orban,” prolific commentator Dr. George Szamuely told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s personal attack against Hungary’s PM at the Munich Security Conference, and Orban’s blistering response.
"In addition, Ukraine is going to need hundreds of billions of dollars in reconstruction aid. That loan will have to come out of the pocketbooks of Europeans" if Ukraine is a member, Szamuely said, recalling that Europeans have already had a taste of what integrating Ukraine would look like after the dumping of cheap Ukrainian produce onto the market, devastating local farmers.As for Trump's defense of Orban, his "longstanding" political ally, the EU may "detest" the US president, "but there's nothing much they can do about it."
Zelensky’s jabs aren’t “going to solve his problem,” Szamuely stressed, pointing out that even if his dreams of vocal Ukraine-skeptic Orban losing power after April’s elections come true, it won’t mean an automatic invitation to the EU.
“I think a lot of Europeans would have great hesitation about allowing Ukraine to join the EU,” the observer said, noting that for one thing, if Ukraine joins, “it brings the war right into the heart of Europe, which is a problem.”
“In addition, Ukraine is going to need hundreds of billions of dollars in reconstruction aid. That loan will have to come out of the pocketbooks of Europeans” if Ukraine is a member, Szamuely said, recalling that Europeans have already had a taste of what integrating Ukraine would look like after the dumping of cheap Ukrainian produce onto the market, devastating local farmers.
As for Trump’s defense of Orban, his “longstanding” political ally, the EU may “detest” the US president, “but there’s nothing much they can do about it.”
“And of course, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will now be visiting Hungary and Slovakia. It’s a very interesting move by the Trump administration, essentially to circumvent EU leadership opinion. The two countries Rubio will visit are the two countries the EU is continuously criticizing,” Szamuely summed up.