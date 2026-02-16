https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/iran-will-defeat-us-in-case-of-attack--afghan-govt-spokesman-1123639579.html
Iran Will Defeat US in Case of Attack – Afghan Gov't Spokesman
Iran will defeat the United States, if Washington launches an attack on the Islamic Republic, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday.
"First of all, we do not support wars and conflicts. But ... last time a strike was carried out on Iran, the result was the Iranian victory. And I think it will be the same this time. Because Iran has strength. Iran is right and has the right to self-defense," Mujahid told Radio Iran broadcaster. Afghanistan is ready to express solidarity and cooperation with the Iranian people in case of military difficulties and if a corresponding request is received, Mujahid added. On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday. In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He urged Tehran to sign a "fair and equitable" deal before it was too late, warning that future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will defeat the United States, if Washington launches an attack on the Islamic Republic, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday.
"First of all, we do not support wars and conflicts. But ... last time a strike was carried out on Iran, the result was the Iranian victory. And I think it will be the same this time. Because Iran has strength. Iran is right and has the right to self-defense," Mujahid told Radio Iran broadcaster.
Afghanistan is ready to express solidarity and cooperation with the Iranian people in case of military difficulties and if a corresponding request is received, Mujahid added.
On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday.
In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada"
was heading toward Iran. He urged Tehran to sign a "fair and equitable" deal before it was too late, warning that future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones
