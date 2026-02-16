International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/iran-will-defeat-us-in-case-of-attack--afghan-govt-spokesman-1123639579.html
Iran Will Defeat US in Case of Attack – Afghan Gov't Spokesman
Iran Will Defeat US in Case of Attack – Afghan Gov't Spokesman
Sputnik International
Iran will defeat the United States, if Washington launches an attack on the Islamic Republic, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday.
2026-02-16T05:01+0000
2026-02-16T05:01+0000
world
donald trump
iran
aggression
war of aggression
us
strikes
aircraft carrier
attack
hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122286699_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8a91d2b475b65116bd46f142d95194c9.jpg
"First of all, we do not support wars and conflicts. But ... last time a strike was carried out on Iran, the result was the Iranian victory. And I think it will be the same this time. Because Iran has strength. Iran is right and has the right to self-defense," Mujahid told Radio Iran broadcaster. Afghanistan is ready to express solidarity and cooperation with the Iranian people in case of military difficulties and if a corresponding request is received, Mujahid added. On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday. In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He urged Tehran to sign a "fair and equitable" deal before it was too late, warning that future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/trump-considering-new-strike-on-iran-after-failure-of-talks---reports-1123544652.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122286699_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e541d7c3b560430fa6bcded7d72af7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-iran war, war of aggression, unprovoked aggression, attack on iran, strikes on iran, iran-us war, afghan war, afghanistan-us war, us war, us-afghanistan war
us-iran war, war of aggression, unprovoked aggression, attack on iran, strikes on iran, iran-us war, afghan war, afghanistan-us war, us war, us-afghanistan war

Iran Will Defeat US in Case of Attack – Afghan Gov't Spokesman

05:01 GMT 16.02.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian demonstrators burn representations of the Israeli and US flags in an anti-Israeli gathering at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.
Iranian demonstrators burn representations of the Israeli and US flags in an anti-Israeli gathering at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will defeat the United States, if Washington launches an attack on the Islamic Republic, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday.
"First of all, we do not support wars and conflicts. But ... last time a strike was carried out on Iran, the result was the Iranian victory. And I think it will be the same this time. Because Iran has strength. Iran is right and has the right to self-defense," Mujahid told Radio Iran broadcaster.
Afghanistan is ready to express solidarity and cooperation with the Iranian people in case of military difficulties and if a corresponding request is received, Mujahid added.
On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday.
In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He urged Tehran to sign a "fair and equitable" deal before it was too late, warning that future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2026
World
Trump Considering New Strike on Iran After Failure of Talks - Reports
29 January, 09:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала