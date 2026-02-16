https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/iranian-foreign-minister-to-hold-technical-discussion-with-iaea-chief-ahead-of-us-talks-1123640925.html
Iranian Foreign Minister to Hold Technical Discussion With IAEA Chief Ahead of US Talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that he will hold technical discussions with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Geneva ahead of negotiations with the United States.
"Joined by nuclear experts, I will meet Rafael Grossi on Mon for deep technical discussion," Araghchi wrote on X. He added he would also meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi ahead of diplomacy with the US on Tuesday. Talks between US and Iranian delegations on Iran's nuclear program were held in the Omani capital, Muscat, on February 6. US President Donald Trump said they went well. At the same time, Araghchi said that Tehran insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if this led to war.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that he will hold technical discussions with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Geneva ahead of negotiations with the United States.
"Joined by nuclear experts, I will meet Rafael Grossi on Mon for deep technical discussion," Araghchi wrote on X.
He added he would also meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi ahead of diplomacy with the US on Tuesday.
"I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: submission before threats," Araghchi said.
Talks between US and Iranian delegations
on Iran's nuclear program were held in the Omani capital, Muscat, on February 6. US President Donald Trump said they went well. At the same time, Araghchi said that Tehran insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if this led to war.