Iran-US Indirect Talks to Be Held in Geneva on February 17

Iran-US Indirect Talks to Be Held in Geneva on February 17

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday, February 17, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Indirect talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear issue will be held under the mediation of Oman on Tuesday," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.Iran and the US held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear program, mediated by Oman. A sixth round, scheduled for June 15, was called off after the outbreak of the "12-day war" between Iran and Israel. The US later joined the hostilities, striking Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22.

