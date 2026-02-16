https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/irans-irgc-navy-launches-strait-of-hormuz-drills-1123642542.html

Iran's IRGC Navy Launches Strait of Hormuz Drills

Sputnik International

The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz" exercise on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East and the US military buildup in the region, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

2026-02-16T14:07+0000

2026-02-16T14:07+0000

2026-02-16T14:18+0000

The SNN news agency reported that the drills will test IRGC unit readiness, train response to security threats in the strait, and rehearse "rapid, decisive, and comprehensive" countermeasures by Iranian forces. In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He urged Tehran to sign a "fair and equitable" deal before it was too late, warning that future US strikes on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.

2026

