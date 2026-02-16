International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/irans-irgc-navy-launches-strait-of-hormuz-drills-1123642542.html
Iran's IRGC Navy Launches Strait of Hormuz Drills
Iran's IRGC Navy Launches Strait of Hormuz Drills
Sputnik International
The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz" exercise on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East and the US military buildup in the region, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.
2026-02-16T14:07+0000
2026-02-16T14:18+0000
military
donald trump
middle east
iran
tehran
east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112339415_0:54:801:504_1920x0_80_0_0_28a3f4e12cc1dd144b23f39f8af10dd8.jpg
The SNN news agency reported that the drills will test IRGC unit readiness, train response to security threats in the strait, and rehearse "rapid, decisive, and comprehensive" countermeasures by Iranian forces. In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He urged Tehran to sign a "fair and equitable" deal before it was too late, warning that future US strikes on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/iran-begins-military-drills-focused-on-enemy-maneuvers---state-media-1122232329.html
iran
tehran
east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112339415_28:0:771:557_1920x0_80_0_0_bfdf5f737dc1013de32964201a3ad161.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
islamic revolutionary guard corps, middle east, irgc navy, hormuz drills
islamic revolutionary guard corps, middle east, irgc navy, hormuz drills

Iran's IRGC Navy Launches Strait of Hormuz Drills

14:07 GMT 16.02.2026 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 16.02.2026)
© Photo : Tasnim News AgencyIRGC Navy missile boats depart for snap drills, August 2, 2023.
IRGC Navy missile boats depart for snap drills, August 2, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2026
© Photo : Tasnim News Agency
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz" exercise on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East and the US military buildup in the region, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.
The SNN news agency reported that the drills will test IRGC unit readiness, train response to security threats in the strait, and rehearse "rapid, decisive, and comprehensive" countermeasures by Iranian forces.
In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He urged Tehran to sign a "fair and equitable" deal before it was too late, warning that future US strikes on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
Large-scale Ground Force drills held in central Iran October 27-28, 2023 amid escalating regional tensions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2025
Military
Iran Begins Military Drills 'Focused on Enemy Maneuvers' - State Media
12 June 2025, 10:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала