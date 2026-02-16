https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/irans-irgc-navy-launches-strait-of-hormuz-drills-1123642542.html
Iran's IRGC Navy Launches Strait of Hormuz Drills
The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz" exercise on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East and the US military buildup in the region, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.
The SNN news agency reported that the drills will test IRGC unit readiness, train response to security threats in the strait, and rehearse "rapid, decisive, and comprehensive" countermeasures by Iranian forces. In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He urged Tehran to sign a "fair and equitable" deal before it was too late, warning that future US strikes on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz" exercise on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East and the US military buildup in the region, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.
The SNN news agency reported that the drills will test IRGC unit readiness
, train response to security threats in the strait, and rehearse "rapid, decisive, and comprehensive" countermeasures by Iranian forces.
In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He urged Tehran to sign a "fair and equitable" deal before it was too late, warning that future US strikes on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.