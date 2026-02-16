https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/negotiations-on-ukraine-iran-to-be-held-in-geneva-simultaneously-on-february-17-1123641251.html
Negotiations on Ukraine, Iran to Be Held in Geneva Simultaneously on February 17
Negotiations on Ukraine, Iran to Be Held in Geneva Simultaneously on February 17
Sputnik International
Negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will be held in Geneva simultaneously on February 17, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.
2026-02-16T09:00+0000
2026-02-16T09:00+0000
2026-02-16T09:13+0000
world
ukraine
geneva
abu dhabi
us
iran
russia
talks
peace talks
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123589774_0:42:1124:674_1920x0_80_0_0_202b1f879aeda988f5ea3be2924683aa.jpg
"The negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will take place at the same time on Tuesday [February 17]. The negotiations on Iran are being held with Oman acting as mediator," the source said.The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press.On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/witkoff-kushner-to-take-part-in-talks-with-russia-ukraine-in-geneva-on-tuesday---reports-1123632124.html
ukraine
geneva
abu dhabi
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123589774_86:0:1039:715_1920x0_80_0_0_126e5bad63e5f3a7f31d447f64385982.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
negotiations on ukraine, negotiations on iran, geneva simultaneously, negotiations
negotiations on ukraine, negotiations on iran, geneva simultaneously, negotiations
Negotiations on Ukraine, Iran to Be Held in Geneva Simultaneously on February 17
09:00 GMT 16.02.2026 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 16.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will be held in Geneva simultaneously on February 17, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.
"The negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will take place at the same time on Tuesday [February 17]. The negotiations on Iran are being held with Oman acting as mediator," the source said.
The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press.
On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the next round of indirect talks
between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday.