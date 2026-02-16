https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/negotiations-on-ukraine-iran-to-be-held-in-geneva-simultaneously-on-february-17-1123641251.html

Negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will be held in Geneva simultaneously on February 17, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will take place at the same time on Tuesday [February 17]. The negotiations on Iran are being held with Oman acting as mediator," the source said.The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press.On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday.

