Negotiations on Ukraine, Iran to Be Held in Geneva Simultaneously on February 17
Negotiations on Ukraine, Iran to Be Held in Geneva Simultaneously on February 17
Negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will be held in Geneva simultaneously on February 17, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.
"The negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will take place at the same time on Tuesday [February 17]. The negotiations on Iran are being held with Oman acting as mediator," the source said.The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press.On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday.
Negotiations on Ukraine, Iran to Be Held in Geneva Simultaneously on February 17

09:00 GMT 16.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will be held in Geneva simultaneously on February 17, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.
"The negotiations on Ukraine and Iran will take place at the same time on Tuesday [February 17]. The negotiations on Iran are being held with Oman acting as mediator," the source said.
The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press.
On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2026
World
Witkoff, Kushner to Take Part in Talks With Russia, Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday - Reports
14 February, 09:17 GMT
