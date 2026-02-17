https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/russian-navy-best-guarantor-of-safety-of-ships-amid-wests-attacks---presidential-aide-1123643914.html

Russian Navy Best Guarantor of Safety of Ships Amid West's Attacks - Presidential Aide

Russian Navy Best Guarantor of Safety of Ships Amid West's Attacks - Presidential Aide

The Russian navy is the best guarantor of safety of Russian merchant vessels amid Western attacks, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev said.

By implementing plans for a naval blockade of Russia, the Europeans are explore the limits of its patience and provoking active retaliatory measures, the official said, adding that if Moscow does not respond harshly to pirate attacks from the West, then the British, French and even the Balts will become arrogant to the point of trying to block Russia's access to the seas at least in the Atlantic. The Russian navy must constantly maintain impressive naval forces in key maritime areas, ready to cool the ardor of Western countries, Patrushev said. Response measures to Western attacks on Russian merchant ships are being developed, including through the Russian Maritime Collegium, the Russian presidential aide said, adding that as a first step in response to possible attempts at a naval blockade of Russia, Moscow will use political, diplomatic, and legal mechanisms.If European countries fail to lift the potential naval blockade of Russia peacefully, the Russian Navy will break through and eliminate it, Patrushev also said.The concept of a "shadow fleet" used by the European Union in relation to Russia is a legal fiction, Patrushev said, adding that there are many ships sailing under European flags, and Russia might also be interested in what they are carrying.There is evidence that the West will increasingly attack Russian merchant ships, Patrushev said.Pirate attacks on Russian merchant ships indicate that the West wants to paralyze Russia's foreign trade, Patrushev added.The Russian Navy needs many more ships to protect Russian merchant ships in distant seas than it currently has, Patrushev also said.Russia must prioritize the creation of a high-tech navy, as written in the Russian navy's shipbuilding program through 2050, Patrushev said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon be presented with a navy shipbuilding program with requirements for the creation of ships to protect Russian merchant vessels from Western attacks.BRICS naval exercises "Will for Peace 2026" with the participation of Russia, China, Iran, the UAE, and South Africa in January were held successfully, Patrushev said.

