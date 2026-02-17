https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/russian-navy-best-guarantor-of-safety-of-ships-amid-wests-attacks---presidential-aide-1123643914.html
Russian Navy Best Guarantor of Safety of Ships Amid West's Attacks - Presidential Aide
Russian Navy Best Guarantor of Safety of Ships Amid West's Attacks - Presidential Aide
Sputnik International
The Russian navy is the best guarantor of safety of Russian merchant vessels amid Western attacks, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev said.
2026-02-17T07:29+0000
2026-02-17T07:29+0000
2026-02-17T07:29+0000
world
russia
nikolai patrushev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119327148_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6dfe3bdf4b6fb7d7368ff905671f99f.jpg
By implementing plans for a naval blockade of Russia, the Europeans are explore the limits of its patience and provoking active retaliatory measures, the official said, adding that if Moscow does not respond harshly to pirate attacks from the West, then the British, French and even the Balts will become arrogant to the point of trying to block Russia's access to the seas at least in the Atlantic. The Russian navy must constantly maintain impressive naval forces in key maritime areas, ready to cool the ardor of Western countries, Patrushev said. Response measures to Western attacks on Russian merchant ships are being developed, including through the Russian Maritime Collegium, the Russian presidential aide said, adding that as a first step in response to possible attempts at a naval blockade of Russia, Moscow will use political, diplomatic, and legal mechanisms.If European countries fail to lift the potential naval blockade of Russia peacefully, the Russian Navy will break through and eliminate it, Patrushev also said.The concept of a "shadow fleet" used by the European Union in relation to Russia is a legal fiction, Patrushev said, adding that there are many ships sailing under European flags, and Russia might also be interested in what they are carrying.There is evidence that the West will increasingly attack Russian merchant ships, Patrushev said.Pirate attacks on Russian merchant ships indicate that the West wants to paralyze Russia's foreign trade, Patrushev added.The Russian Navy needs many more ships to protect Russian merchant ships in distant seas than it currently has, Patrushev also said.Russia must prioritize the creation of a high-tech navy, as written in the Russian navy's shipbuilding program through 2050, Patrushev said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon be presented with a navy shipbuilding program with requirements for the creation of ships to protect Russian merchant vessels from Western attacks.BRICS naval exercises "Will for Peace 2026" with the participation of Russia, China, Iran, the UAE, and South Africa in January were held successfully, Patrushev said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russia-plans-laying-of-two-project-677-submarines-in-early-2026---navy-commander-in-chief-1123305386.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119327148_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a4db78594b2665dc3665edf5ac192d9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, navy, fleet, shadow fleet, eu, europe, west, attcks, patrushev, russian presidential aide, russian marine board, china, iran, uae, south africa, brics, cooperation, trade
russia, navy, fleet, shadow fleet, eu, europe, west, attcks, patrushev, russian presidential aide, russian marine board, china, iran, uae, south africa, brics, cooperation, trade
Russian Navy Best Guarantor of Safety of Ships Amid West's Attacks - Presidential Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian navy is the best guarantor of safety of Russian merchant vessels amid Western attacks, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev said.
By implementing plans for a naval blockade of Russia, the Europeans are explore the limits of its patience and provoking active retaliatory measures, the official said, adding that if Moscow does not respond harshly to pirate attacks from the West, then the British, French and even the Balts will become arrogant to the point of trying to block Russia's access to the seas at least in the Atlantic.
"We believe that, as at all times, the best guarantor of navigation safety is the navy," Patrushev said in an interview with the aif.ru news website.
The Russian navy must constantly maintain impressive naval forces in key maritime areas, ready to cool the ardor of Western countries, Patrushev said.
Response measures to Western attacks on Russian merchant ships are being developed, including through the Russian Maritime Collegium, the Russian presidential aide said, adding that as a first step in response to possible attempts at a naval blockade of Russia, Moscow will use political, diplomatic, and legal mechanisms.
If European countries fail to lift the potential naval blockade of Russia peacefully, the Russian Navy will break through and eliminate it, Patrushev also said.
"If this situation cannot be resolved peacefully, the navy will break through and eliminate the blockade," Patrushev said in the interview with the aif.ru news website, adding that any attempt at a naval blockade of Russia is absolutely illegal under international law.
The concept of a "shadow fleet" used by the European Union in relation to Russia is a legal fiction, Patrushev said, adding that there are many ships sailing under European flags, and Russia might also be interested in what they are carrying.
There is evidence that the West will increasingly attack Russian merchant ships, Patrushev said.
"According to available information, such actions will intensify, and attacks on our ships and cargo will become more frequent," Patrushev said in the interview with the aif.ru news website.
Pirate attacks on Russian merchant ships indicate that the West wants to paralyze Russia's foreign trade, Patrushev added.
The Russian Navy needs many more ships to protect Russian merchant ships in distant seas than it currently has, Patrushev also said.
"I will not hide the fact that our navy is currently performing maritime trade protection missions with a fairly high intensity of forces. We need far more ships for long-range maritime and oceanic zones, capable of operating autonomously for long periods at significant distances from their bases," Patrushev said in the interview with the aif.ru news website.
Russia must prioritize the creation of a high-tech navy, as written in the Russian navy's shipbuilding program through 2050, Patrushev said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon be presented with a navy shipbuilding program with requirements for the creation of ships to protect Russian merchant vessels from Western attacks.
BRICS naval exercises "Will for Peace 2026" with the participation of Russia, China, Iran, the UAE, and South Africa in January were held successfully, Patrushev said.
"In January, the first BRICS naval exercises, 'Will for Peace 2026,' were successfully held in the South Atlantic, involving Russia, China, Iran, the UAE, and South Africa. The navies practiced cooperation in protecting trade routes, which are currently becoming increasingly vulnerable, including to Western piracy," Patrushev said in the interview with the aif.ru news website.
16 December 2025, 10:16 GMT