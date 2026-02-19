International
US SOUTHCOM Chief Visited Venezuela
Gen. Francis Donovan, head of US Southern Command, visited Venezuela alongside diplomatic envoy Laura Dogu and Pentagon official Joseph Humire for direct talks with interim authorities.
According to the command's statement, the discussions were focused on "security environment"."Building trust and strengthening relationships with our partner nations is the most effective way to counter shared threats and ensure regional stability and security," the statement said.On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife and taking them to New York for a trial on charges of "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty. US President Donald Trump declined to give a precise timeframe for how long the United States would maintain control of Venezuela.
According to the command's statement, the discussions were focused on "security environment".
"Building trust and strengthening relationships with our partner nations is the most effective way to counter shared threats and ensure regional stability and security," the statement said.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife and taking them to New York for a trial on charges of "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty. US President Donald Trump declined to give a precise timeframe for how long the United States would maintain control of Venezuela.
