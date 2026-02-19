https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/us-southcom-chief-visited-venezuela-1123655909.html

US SOUTHCOM Chief Visited Venezuela

US SOUTHCOM Chief Visited Venezuela

Sputnik International

Gen. Francis Donovan, head of US Southern Command, visited Venezuela alongside diplomatic envoy Laura Dogu and Pentagon official Joseph Humire for direct talks with interim authorities.

2026-02-19T03:57+0000

2026-02-19T03:57+0000

2026-02-19T04:23+0000

americas

us

donald trump

venezuela

us southern command (southcom)

pentagon

caracas

nicolas maduro

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/13/1123655755_0:19:1024:595_1920x0_80_0_0_adbe99f937e6a3db8b1a3e13c32ede4d.jpg

According to the command's statement, the discussions were focused on "security environment"."Building trust and strengthening relationships with our partner nations is the most effective way to counter shared threats and ensure regional stability and security," the statement said.On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife and taking them to New York for a trial on charges of "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty. US President Donald Trump declined to give a precise timeframe for how long the United States would maintain control of Venezuela.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/over-half-of-venezuelans-believe-national-security-worsened-after-us-attack---poll-1123627721.html

americas

venezuela

caracas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

southcom visits venezuela, us-venezuela relations, us army in venezuela, us security in venezuela, southcom chief in venezuela