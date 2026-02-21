https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/supreme-court-ruling-on-tariffs-opens-the-door-to-trumps-trade-nuclear-options---analyst-1123668556.html
Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs Opens the Door to Trump’s Trade ‘Nuclear Options’ - Analyst
Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs Opens the Door to Trump’s Trade ‘Nuclear Options’ - Analyst
The high court’s ruling that the president’s sweeping emergency tariffs are ‘illegal’ will makes his job “a lot more complicated,” but open the door to the many “nuclear options” he has available to him, says independent financial analyst Tom Luongo.
This includes “Section 338 under the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930,” which allows tariffs up to 50% against countries that discriminate against US commerce, Luongo explained.Tariffs were actually the “nice way” of doing things for Trump, whose overarching goal has been “to remake American trade” as much as it has been to rebuild domestic manufacturing and consumption.“The Supreme Court ruling…makes it much more difficult for him to remake trade policy,” but Trump “can play the same game in reverse, and he will,” including as far as challenging the can of worms the court opened of potential litigation demanding refunds for collected tariff revenues.Trump has already responded to the Supreme Court's ruling by vowing to raise the US's global tariff rate to 15%.
This includes “Section 338 under the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930,” which allows tariffs up to 50% against countries that discriminate against US commerce, Luongo explained.
Tariffs were actually the “nice way” of doing things for Trump, whose overarching goal has been “to remake American trade” as much as it has been to rebuild domestic manufacturing and consumption.
“Anybody who thinks that Trump isn’t willing to go” to the next level – embargoes, quotas, etc. has “got another thing coming,” Luongo believes.
“The Supreme Court ruling…makes it much more difficult for him to remake trade policy,” but Trump “can play the same game in reverse, and he will,” including as far as challenging the can of worms the court opened of potential litigation demanding refunds for collected tariff revenues.
Such a process would prove “hideously complex” thanks to the fact that the US has “an 18th century court system for a 21st century world,” Luongo says. “It’ll be tied up in the courts…They’ll outlive Trump in the courts.”
Trump has already responded to the Supreme Court's ruling by vowing to raise the US's global tariff rate to 15%.