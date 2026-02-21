https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/trumps-new-tariff-will-take-effect-february-24-for-150-days---white-house-1123667437.html
Trump's New Tariff Will Take Effect February 24 for 150 Days - White House
New tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump will take effect on February 24 for 150 days, the White House said in a statement.
"The Proclamation imposes, for a period of 150 days, a 10% ad valorem import duty on articles imported into the United States. The temporary import duty will take effect February 24 at 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time [05:01 GMT]," the statement said on Friday. Trump earlier announced that he signed an executive order imposing a 10% trade tariff on all countries. On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Donald Trump is not authorized to impose global tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Trump called the ruling "deeply disappointing" and accused the court of being swayed by "foreign interests." The US president said that all national security tariffs remain in force.
