https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/trumps-new-tariff-will-take-effect-february-24-for-150-days---white-house-1123667437.html

Trump's New Tariff Will Take Effect February 24 for 150 Days - White House

Trump's New Tariff Will Take Effect February 24 for 150 Days - White House

Sputnik International

New tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump will take effect on February 24 for 150 days, the White House said in a statement.

2026-02-21T09:47+0000

2026-02-21T09:47+0000

2026-02-21T09:47+0000

americas

us

trump tariffs

tariff war

us import tariffs

tariffs

import tariffs

donald trump

us supreme court

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123178690_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3555066dc848f39d06de16d679e46793.jpg

"The Proclamation imposes, for a period of 150 days, a 10% ad valorem import duty on articles imported into the United States. The temporary import duty will take effect February 24 at 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time [05:01 GMT]," the statement said on Friday. Trump earlier announced that he signed an executive order imposing a 10% trade tariff on all countries. On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Donald Trump is not authorized to impose global tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Trump called the ruling "deeply disappointing" and accused the court of being swayed by "foreign interests." The US president said that all national security tariffs remain in force.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/trump-announces-introduction-of-global-10-trade-tariff-on-all-countries-1123666653.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump's new tariff, us president donald trump, white house, tariff