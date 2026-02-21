https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/ukrainian-forces-hit-school-in-vasilievka-in-zaporozhye-region---governor-1123667940.html

Ukrainian Forces Hit School in Vasilievka in Zaporozhye Region - Governor

The Ukrainian armed forces struck a school in the city of Vasilievka in the Zaporozhye region on Saturday, damaging the facade and spraying school buses with shrapnel, Zaporozhye Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"The enemy has once again carried out a treacherous and cynical attack on civilian infrastructure. The peaceful city of Vasilievka came under fire. The terrorists targeted a school, a place where there are, by definition, no military assets," Balitsky wrote on social media. No one was hurt, Balitsky added. He called the attack an act of terrorism that aimed to intimidate civilians. The governor thanked emergency service workers for their prompt and efficient response.

