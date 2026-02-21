https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/ukrainian-forces-hit-school-in-vasilievka-in-zaporozhye-region---governor-1123667940.html
The Ukrainian armed forces struck a school in the city of Vasilievka in the Zaporozhye region on Saturday, damaging the facade and spraying school buses with shrapnel, Zaporozhye Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899235_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_10a97f8c0354f23433f70349c99965f4.jpg
"The enemy has once again carried out a treacherous and cynical attack on civilian infrastructure. The peaceful city of Vasilievka came under fire. The terrorists targeted a school, a place where there are, by definition, no military assets," Balitsky wrote on social media. No one was hurt, Balitsky added. He called the attack an act of terrorism that aimed to intimidate civilians. The governor thanked emergency service workers for their prompt and efficient response.
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces struck a school in the city of Vasilievka in the Zaporozhye region on Saturday, damaging the facade and spraying school buses with shrapnel, Zaporozhye Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.
"The enemy has once again carried out a treacherous and cynical attack on civilian infrastructure. The peaceful city of Vasilievka came under fire. The terrorists targeted a school, a place where there are, by definition, no military assets," Balitsky wrote on social media.
No one was hurt, Balitsky added. He called the attack an act of terrorism that aimed to intimidate civilians.
"The Kiev regime is deliberately targeting children’s institutions. This is pure terrorism that targets our future, an act of intimidation directed at civilians. For every strike of this kind, there will be just retribution," Balitsky said.
The governor thanked emergency service workers for their prompt and efficient response.