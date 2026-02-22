https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/geneva-to-host-us-iran-talks-on-thursday---omani-foreign-minister-1123672153.html

Geneva to Host US-Iran Talks on Thursday - Omani Foreign Minister

The next round of negotiations between the United States and Iran will be held in Geneva on February 26, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced on Sunday.

"Pleased to confirm US-Iran negotiations are now set for Geneva this Thursday, with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal," the minister wrote on social media.Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the CBS broadcaster that a new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States could take place in Geneva on February 26.Araghchi also said that Tehran wishes for the new agreement with the United States to be simpler than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with two key elements being the lifting of sanctions and a peaceful nuclear program for Iran."I believe that [a] better deal than JCPOA, or 2015 nuclear deal, is possible, and there are elements that are — could be much better than the previous deal... I think that right now there is no need for that much details. We can agree on basic things, and we can make sure that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever, and at the same time more sanctions would be lifted," the minister said.Tehran will not renounce its sovereign right to enrich uranium as part of its national nuclear program, Araghchi also said. He insisted that diplomacy was the only way forward."I believe that still there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game, and a solution is at our reach. So, there is no need for any military buildup, and military buildup cannot help it and cannot pressurize us," Araghchi said.Speaking about possibility of the US strike on Iran, Araghchi warned that Tehran will respond legitimately to any attack on its territory."I am not going to say what we are going to do exactly. Obviously, we defend ourselves. If the US attacks us, then we have every right to defend ourselves. If the US attacks us, that is an act of aggression. What we do in response is the act of self-defense, so it is justifiable and legitimate," Araghchi told the CBS broadcaster.Iranian missiles cannot strike US territory, so Iran will have to strike at US bases in the region, the minister added. He urged not to talk about military action when a diplomatic solution is within reach."Our missiles cannot hit the American soil, so, obviously, we have to do something else: we have to hit the American bases in the region. That is a fact," he said.

