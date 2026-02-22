Hungary's Blocking of EU Loan to Ukraine May Jeopardize IMF Funding - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/hungarys-blocking-of-eu-loan-to-ukraine-may-jeopardize-imf-funding---reports-1123670187.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary's blocking of a 90 billion euro ($106 billion) EU loan to Kiev could impact a loan to Ukraine worth over $8 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that has not yet been approved, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.
On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest would block the EU's loan as Kiev failed to restore oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline. On Saturday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest, following Bratislava, was weighing cuts to electricity supplies to Ukraine.
According to the report, the IMF loan depends on plugging Ukraine's anticipated budget shortfall, which was slated for closure by April using EU funds.
"Without that [EU and IMF] support, Ukraine's economy would most likely collapse," Maksym Samoiliuk, an economist at the Kiev-based Centre for Economic Strategy, was quoted as saying by Financial Times.
On December 19, 2025, a summit in Brussels concluded with the EU temporarily abandoning plans to seize Russian state assets and instead agreeing to extend a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine from the EU budget. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic refused to take on responsibility for the loan.
On November 26, 2025, the IMF said it had reached a preliminary expert-level agreement on a new Extended Fund Facility arrangement for Ukraine
worth approximately $8.2 billion.