Putin Always Stays Within Bounds of Decency, Does Not Stoop to Insults - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin always keeps himself within the bounds of decency and does not make offensive remarks about other leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-02-22T15:04+0000

The presidential spokesman was asked on "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show aired on Sunday to comment on the offensive language used by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky when speaking to the press. Last week, Zelensky insulted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Munich Security Conference, claiming he was growing his belly, not his army. Responding to the remark, Orban said that because of such statements, Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union.

