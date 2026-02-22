https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/putin-always-stays-within-bounds-of-decency-does-not-stoop-to-insults---kremlin-1123671764.html
Putin Always Stays Within Bounds of Decency, Does Not Stoop to Insults - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin always keeps himself within the bounds of decency and does not make offensive remarks about other leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The presidential spokesman was asked on "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show aired on Sunday to comment on the offensive language used by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky when speaking to the press. Last week, Zelensky insulted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Munich Security Conference, claiming he was growing his belly, not his army. Responding to the remark, Orban said that because of such statements, Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union.
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin always keeps himself within the bounds of decency and does not make offensive remarks about other leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The presidential spokesman was asked on "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show aired on Sunday to comment on the offensive language used by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky when speaking to the press.
"Let us not pay attention to Zelensky. We have our own president, President Putin. He always stays within the bounds of decency. He never allows himself to say anything bad about other heads of state, no matter how deserving they may be of such bad words. Let us follow our president's example," Peskov said.
Last week, Zelensky insulted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Munich Security Conference
, claiming he was growing his belly, not his army. Responding to the remark, Orban said that because of such statements, Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union.