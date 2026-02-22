https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/russia-sees-uk-trace-in-attempted-assassination-of-lt-gen-alexeyev---fsb-chief-1123670937.html

Russia Sees UK Trace in Attempted Assassination of Lt. Gen. Alexeyev - FSB Chief

Russia Sees UK Trace in Attempted Assassination of Lt. Gen. Alexeyev - FSB Chief

The United Kingdom is suspected to be behind the Ukrainian special services' attempt on the life of Russian Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

A lot has been done recently to investigate the assassination attempt, Bortnikov said. Almost all of the masterminds and their accomplices have been identified, and a number of individuals have been detained, he added. The FSB will publish new information about the investigation into the assassination attempt once it becomes available, the FSB director said. Bortnikov argued that it was "probably impractical" to talk about Russia retaliating against the Ukrainian government for the crime at this time. "But we are closely monitoring everything that is happening. Of course, we will never forget and we will never forgive," the FSB director added. Alexeyev was hospitalized on February 6 after an assassination attempt on him in a Moscow residential building. The FSB said that the suspect was detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia. The assassination attempt took place a day after a second round of Ukraine peace talks wrapped up in Abu Dhabi, with delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine participating.

