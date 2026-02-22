https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/russia-sees-uk-trace-in-attempted-assassination-of-lt-gen-alexeyev---fsb-chief-1123670937.html
Russia Sees UK Trace in Attempted Assassination of Lt. Gen. Alexeyev - FSB Chief
The United Kingdom is suspected to be behind the Ukrainian special services' attempt on the life of Russian Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.
Bortnikov argued that it was "probably impractical" to talk about Russia retaliating against the Ukrainian government for the crime at this time. "But we are closely monitoring everything that is happening. Of course, we will never forget and we will never forgive," the FSB director added.
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is suspected to be behind the Ukrainian special services' attempt on the life of Russian Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.
A lot has been done recently to investigate the assassination attempt, Bortnikov said. Almost all of the masterminds and their accomplices have been identified, and a number of individuals have been detained, he added.
"One female citizen managed to escape and hide in Ukraine. We clearly understand this was done at the order of the Ukrainian special services and they are backed by third countries, which we mentioned earlier, saying that the Ukrainian special services operate under the supervision or curatorship of Western special services. We see the UK trace here, first and foremost," Bortnikov said in an interview to the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show aired on Sunday.
The FSB will publish new information about the investigation into the assassination attempt
once it becomes available, the FSB director said.
Bortnikov argued that it was "probably impractical" to talk about Russia retaliating against the Ukrainian government for the crime at this time.
"But we are closely monitoring everything that is happening. Of course, we will never forget and we will never forgive," the FSB director added.
Alexeyev was hospitalized on February 6 after an assassination attempt on him in a Moscow residential building. The FSB said that the suspect was detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia. The assassination attempt took place a day after a second round of Ukraine peace talks wrapped up in Abu Dhabi, with delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine participating.