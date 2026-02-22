Russia's Lavrov Says European Delegates Drank Coffee During Geneva Talks

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/russias-lavrov-says-european-delegates-drank-coffee-during-geneva-talks-1123671226.html
European delegations lingered in the prefunction area and drank coffee during the Geneva negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"During the Geneva talks, the European delegations were sitting in the prefunction area and drinking coffee," Lavrov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. The latest round of talks between Russian, US and Ukrainian negotiators on the conflict in Ukraine were held in Geneva from February 17-18. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, described the discussions as "difficult but businesslike." He said a new meeting would be held soon.
