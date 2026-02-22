https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/talks-on-ukraine-complex-laborious---kremlin-1123671075.html
Talks on Ukraine 'Complex, Laborious' - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the negotiations on Ukraine as complex and laborious.
"Complex and laborious. The process is very complex and laborious. There is much to analyze and discuss with the head of state," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, commenting on the mood of Russian negotiators. The latest round of talks between Russian, US and Ukrainian negotiators on the conflict in Ukraine were held in Geneva from February 17-18. Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, described the discussions as "difficult but businesslike." He said a new meeting would be held soon.US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are playing an active role in efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and restore US-Russia relations, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Sunday.Peace will prevail through dialogue, Dmitriev said in a separate posting on X.Special envoy Witkoff told Fox News that talks due in the coming weeks could pave the way for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. He also said that Putin "has never been anything other than straight with me" during their in-person meetings.
"Complex and laborious. The process is very complex and laborious. There is much to analyze and discuss with the head of state," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, commenting on the mood of Russian negotiators.
The latest round of talks between Russian, US and Ukrainian negotiators
on the conflict in Ukraine were held in Geneva from February 17-18. Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, described the discussions as "difficult but businesslike." He said a new meeting would be held soon.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are playing an active role in efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and restore US-Russia relations, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Sunday.
"Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are actively contributing to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and the restoration of relations between Russia and the US, including in the economic sphere," he said on Telegram.
Peace will prevail through dialogue, Dmitriev said in a separate posting on X.
Special envoy Witkoff told Fox News that talks due in the coming weeks could pave the way for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. He also said that Putin "has never been anything other than straight with me" during their in-person meetings.