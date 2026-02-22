International
UK Defense Secretary Says Wants to Be 1st to Send Troops to Ukraine
UK Defense Secretary Says Wants to Be 1st to Send Troops to Ukraine
UK Defense Secretary John Healey said that he wants to be the first in the role to send British troops to Ukraine.
"I want to be the Defence Secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine – because this will mean that this war is finally over," Healey wrote in a comment published in the Telegraph newspaper on Saturday. A 70-person headquarters has been set up as part of a multinational force for Ukraine that was unveiled in Paris in January, the minister said. In early January, Paris hosted a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which saw UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledge to establish military bases across Ukraine together with France in the event of a ceasefire. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that any scenario leading to the deployment of troops in Ukraine by NATO allies was totally unacceptable for Russia and could trigger a steep escalation.
UK Defense Secretary Says Wants to Be 1st to Send Troops to Ukraine

15:09 GMT 22.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary John Healey said that he wants to be the first in the role to send British troops to Ukraine.
"I want to be the Defence Secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine – because this will mean that this war is finally over," Healey wrote in a comment published in the Telegraph newspaper on Saturday.
A 70-person headquarters has been set up as part of a multinational force for Ukraine that was unveiled in Paris in January, the minister said.
In early January, Paris hosted a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which saw UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledge to establish military bases across Ukraine together with France in the event of a ceasefire.
The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that any scenario leading to the deployment of troops in Ukraine by NATO allies was totally unacceptable for Russia and could trigger a steep escalation.
