US Secret Service Kills Man Trying to Enter Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence - Spokesman
US Secret Service Kills Man Trying to Enter Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence - Spokesman
Sputnik International
US Secret Service agents fatally shot an armed man who attempted to enter the grounds of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in the early hours of Sunday, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100014365_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bda3a40c8d151f2012621394f9b65b6e.jpg
"An armed man was shot &amp; killed by US Secret Service agents &amp; PBSO [Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office] after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning," Guglielmi said on X. The man, described as being in his early 20s, was spotted at the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property, carrying a shotgun and a fuel can, the Secret Service said in a statement. He was confronted and lethally shot by Secret Service agents and a police office deputy. No agents or police officers were injured during the encounter.
15:02 GMT 22.02.2026
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2026
© AP Photo / Steve Helber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secret Service agents fatally shot an armed man who attempted to enter the grounds of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in the early hours of Sunday, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
"An armed man was shot & killed by US Secret Service agents & PBSO [Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office] after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning," Guglielmi said on X.
The man, described as being in his early 20s, was spotted at the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property, carrying a shotgun and a fuel can, the Secret Service said in a statement. He was confronted and lethally shot by Secret Service agents and a police office deputy. No agents or police officers were injured during the encounter.
