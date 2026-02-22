https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/us-secret-service-kills-man-trying-to-enter-trumps-mar-a-lago-residence---spokesman-1123671657.html

US Secret Service Kills Man Trying to Enter Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence - Spokesman

US Secret Service agents fatally shot an armed man who attempted to enter the grounds of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in the early hours of Sunday, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

"An armed man was shot & killed by US Secret Service agents & PBSO [Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office] after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning," Guglielmi said on X. The man, described as being in his early 20s, was spotted at the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property, carrying a shotgun and a fuel can, the Secret Service said in a statement. He was confronted and lethally shot by Secret Service agents and a police office deputy. No agents or police officers were injured during the encounter.

