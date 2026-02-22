https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/west-global-corporations-now-control-nearly-all-ukrainian-assets---ex-prime-minister-1123670466.html
Foreign corporations and Western countries have seized nearly complete control of Ukraine's lands and subsoil, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik.
"The share is almost 100%. All the land under various types is owned by the largest agricultural corporations like [US's] Monsanto," Azarov said. Volodymyr Zelensky had given away the mineral resources of Ukraine to the United Kingdom and the United States for free under relevant agreements, the official said. In modern Ukraine, the population owns nothing, he added. On April 30, 2025, the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement on rare earths, which envisaged the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties. The document stipulated investment in the development of Ukraine over 10 years, as well as Kiev receiving military aid from the US, which will be counted as Washington's contribution to the fund.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign corporations and Western countries have seized nearly complete control of Ukraine's lands and subsoil, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik.
"The share is almost 100%. All the land under various types is owned by the largest agricultural corporations like [US's] Monsanto," Azarov said.
Volodymyr Zelensky had given away the mineral resources of Ukraine
to the United Kingdom and the United States for free under relevant agreements, the official said. In modern Ukraine, the population owns nothing, he added.
"I cannot understand why people are dying. For Zelensky to fill his pockets?" Azarov said.
On April 30, 2025, the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement on rare earths, which envisaged the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties. The document stipulated investment in the development of Ukraine over 10 years, as well as Kiev receiving military aid from the US, which will be counted as Washington's contribution to the fund.