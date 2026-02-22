International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/west-global-corporations-now-control-nearly-all-ukrainian-assets---ex-prime-minister-1123670466.html
West, Global Corporations Now Control Nearly All Ukrainian Assets - Ex-Prime Minister
West, Global Corporations Now Control Nearly All Ukrainian Assets - Ex-Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Foreign corporations and Western countries have seized nearly complete control of Ukraine's lands and subsoil, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik.
2026-02-22T09:12+0000
2026-02-22T09:12+0000
world
ukraine
mykola azarov
volodymyr zelensky
united kingdom (uk)
kiev
west
assets
frozen assets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af34cb37eee627fda869bd66d824cee8.jpg
"The share is almost 100%. All the land under various types is owned by the largest agricultural corporations like [US's] Monsanto," Azarov said. Volodymyr Zelensky had given away the mineral resources of Ukraine to the United Kingdom and the United States for free under relevant agreements, the official said. In modern Ukraine, the population owns nothing, he added. On April 30, 2025, the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement on rare earths, which envisaged the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties. The document stipulated investment in the development of Ukraine over 10 years, as well as Kiev receiving military aid from the US, which will be counted as Washington's contribution to the fund.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/wests-claims-of-non-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-epitome-of-hypocrisy---expert-1123646677.html
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
kiev
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_69:0:2800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_234865d55e80684e0ac84f49dae551b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
west, global corporations, western countries, ukrainian assets
west, global corporations, western countries, ukrainian assets

West, Global Corporations Now Control Nearly All Ukrainian Assets - Ex-Prime Minister

09:12 GMT 22.02.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign corporations and Western countries have seized nearly complete control of Ukraine's lands and subsoil, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik.
"The share is almost 100%. All the land under various types is owned by the largest agricultural corporations like [US's] Monsanto," Azarov said.
Volodymyr Zelensky had given away the mineral resources of Ukraine to the United Kingdom and the United States for free under relevant agreements, the official said. In modern Ukraine, the population owns nothing, he added.

"I cannot understand why people are dying. For Zelensky to fill his pockets?" Azarov said.

On April 30, 2025, the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement on rare earths, which envisaged the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties. The document stipulated investment in the development of Ukraine over 10 years, as well as Kiev receiving military aid from the US, which will be counted as Washington's contribution to the fund.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands over the flag of a military unit on the occasion of the Air Forces Day against the background of Ukraine's Air Force's F-16 fighter jets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2026
Analysis
West's Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict 'Epitome of Hypocrisy' - Expert
17 February, 13:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала